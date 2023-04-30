'Provocative' mermaid statue creates controversy in Italy

A statue of a semi-naked mermaid in Italy has come under fire for being “too provocative”, while the headteacher of the art school which created it has defended it as a “tribute to the great majority of women who are curvy”.

Made by students at the Luigi Rosso art school in the Puglian fishing village of Monopoli, the statue became a subject of ridicule on social media after being installed in a square named after scientist Rita Levi-Montalcini.

Tiziana Schiavarelli, an actor based in nearby Bari, shared images of it on Facebook, saying a friend of hers was “rightly perplexed” about it, adding that one might have expected officials to have chosen a statue of the scientist.

“It would rather look like a mermaid with two silicon boobs to report to the surgeon, and especially a huge ass never seen to a mermaid,” she wrote. “At least to the ones I know.”

Schiavarelli said she found the statue “amusing a lot”, adding that it might become “an additional tourist attraction”.

Luigi Rosso headteacher Adolfo Marciano told The Guardian that students came up with the idea for a mermaid statue after the mayor of Monopoli asked them to create several statues for the town, including one with a sea theme.

Marciano said he saw the work as a realistic representation of the female body.

“You see adverts on television with models who are very thin, but the mermaid is like a tribute to the great majority of women who are curvy, especially in our country. It would have been very bad if we had represented a woman who was extremely skinny.”

Local resident Beppe told the Guardian the statue, which sits next to a children’s playground, had been the subject of debate since its recent unveiling, with some dismissing it as “too provocative”.

“It’s a shame as the art students deserve to be praised instead of criticised,” he said.

A second statue created by the students, this time dedicated to the victims of workplace accidents, is set to be unveiled on Monday.