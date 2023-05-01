Air NZ teases retro plane as it celebrates 83rd birthday

A retro Air NZ A320 livery was published on the Air NZ Facebook page to celebrate its 83rd birthday.

Air New Zealand has set aviation fans into a frenzy by releasing a retro plane design to celebrate its 83rd birthday.

The A320 mock-up, posted to the airline’s Facebook page, ditches the famous black and white livery (exterior design), in favour of the iconic teal koru that was first released in 1973, and was seen on its planes until 1981.

A320s are commonly used on main trunk domestic routes, and across the Tasman and Pacific network.

The post immediately garnered hundreds of likes, and enthusiastic comments. The social media team were quick to jump in, explaining in a comment: “...it’s not something we're currently exploring.”

However, fans were left with a glimmer of hope, with one of the comments from the airline stating: “never say never”.

Something new seems to be on the way, however, with the airline mentioning on Facebook “we do have another very exciting announcement in the works... stay tuned.”

No other clues have been given away, although the airline has long planned to overhaul its current uniform. Back in 2018, plans were sprouting to replace the current pink Trelise Cooper designed uniform, which was first introduced in 2011.

Another possibility is a new safety video. Before Covid-19 the airline updated them almost annually and it’s coming up a year since the current Tiaki & The Guardians version was released.

Introducing a retro lively is increasingly common among many airlines, with the aim of evoking nostalgia in customers.

Qantas has done it with several of its planes, calling them “Retro Roos” alongside British Airways and Qatar – to name just a few.

AIR NEW ZEALAND The black paint job of Air New Zealand's first Boeing 787-9 took five days to complete and was done by 12 painters using about 350 litres of paint.

Air NZ has made other bold statements with its planes, in the past adopting a Lord of the Rings design and more recently introducing an all-black Star Alliance livery without the traditional koru.

Judging by Air NZ’s Facebook page, there is a significant appetite for seeing a retro livery introduced, with almost universal support in the comments.

One says “Best livery ever – bring it back” while another explains: “The first time I flew with Air New Zealand it was with this livery. I really hope you do this retro livery!”

“As Nike says "just do it",” encourages another.

What do you think of the design? Should Air NZ introduce a retro livery? Let us know in the comments below.