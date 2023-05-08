No more teal: Air New Zealand planes get a makeover

The team at Airbus in Blenheim gives Air New Zealand planes a new look.

She’s a big job, giving a new look to eight Q300 aircraft, but the Airbus team in Blenheim are kitted out for it.

Air New Zealand’s last aircraft in the teal blue Pacific Wave livery from the early 2000 will gain a new black and white paint job over the next four months.

The teal was a nod to the airline’s 80-plus years of history, starting with the creation of what was then Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL), that has since become Air New Zealand.

The aircraft will go through a strip and repaint process led by the airline’s engineering and maintenance teams, and supported by Airbus in New Zealand, at its facilities in Blenheim.

Air New Zealand’s group general manager of engineering and maintenance Brett Daley said the Airbus facility was normally used to repaint military planes, but provided the perfect location to repaint the smaller turboprop aircraft.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity to work with Airbus on the repainting of these planes which help connect our customers to the regions - from Hokitika, Gisborne, Napier, Rotorua, Whangarei and beyond. It’s fantastic to have the capability to do this in our own backyard.

“It is the first time the aircraft have been fully stripped and repainted in New Zealand and Air New Zealand has used these facilities. The aircraft were previously painted offshore in Australia.”

The repainting process for each plane was complex and would take 14 full days.

“There’s a lot of work involved, and our teams do an amazing job from start to finish, stripping off the existing paint, repainting, refinishing and then reweighing before the aircraft is ready to leave the hangar.”

Three aircraft had already been through the process, with work underway on the fourth in the coming weeks.

The eight remaining were due to all be painted and ready for service by July, in time for the busy school holiday period.

"The black and white livery is distinctive, and I think inspires a sense of pride in New Zealanders. Whenever you see the mangōpare on the livery, you can’t help but feel a sense of home," Daley said.

"Black is also an iconic Kiwi colour, the colour of the sports jerseys we wear with pride and part of our national identity, so it will be fantastic to welcome these aircraft with their updated livery back into our fleet.”

The airline’s fleet project leader for turboprop Robert Cox said he was proud to see the aircraft roll out of the hangar in their fresh livery.

“I’ve been working for Air New Zealand for over ten years and I remember the day the black and white livery came out,” he said.

“I think it’s a really welcoming feeling, no matter where you are in the world, to see the Air New Zealand tail with the Koru. You know you’re going to get that great service and have that peace of mind that you’re in good hands.”

The Q300 aircraft could seat 50 passengers and were used on Air New Zealand’s regional network. The airline had a total of 23 8-300, and 29 ATR – 72 in its turboprop fleet.