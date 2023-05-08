Qantas has seriously upped its in-flight food - and it's a game changer

Hot dinner in a box?

I’d ordered the braised beef with mashed potato on my recent Qantas flight to Brisbane from Auckland. I expected the usual tray with foil covering and a slightly lukewarm stew, and one of those still-cold-on-the-inside bread rolls with a lump of rock-hard butter impossible to spread without ripping up the bread.

Instead, I was delivered a slick box with my dinner inside and a hot garlic bread roll – pre-heated, pre-buttered and pre-melted on the inside.

My beef stew was piping hot and filling, and the mashed potato was as creamy and tasty as anything I’ve whipped up at home, with the perfect amount of salt. It was genuinely the most delicious in-flight economy meal I’ve eaten in living memory. The box it was served in – grease and leak-proof.

This year, Qantas began rolling out a major overhaul to its in-flight dining service – and I think it’s a game changer, particular for trans-Tasman flights.

Last time I flew with the airline, only just in January, I received a pile of snacks in a bag for breakfast, a hot bap that left a lot to be desired, and a lot of waste from the individually-wrapped food items.

Juliette Sivertsen Hot Mediterranean chicken croquettes are served on some domestic flights in Australia with Qantas.

But the packaging and overall quality of food has seriously improved – even in economy – with the new in-flight menus. My domestic flights within Australia were also pretty tasty – a flight from Brisbane to Hamilton Island included Mediterranean chicken croquettes (also served in a box, and piping hot) and the return leg from Proserpine, it was a tasty Australian-made lemon myrtle crumble cake that I’d definitely purchase in a café.

For Qantas, the multi-million dollar overhaul is part of the single biggest investment in its in-flight and lounge dining in a decade, introducing new dishes and larger portions.

Qantas Group Chief Customer Officer Markus Svensson said in a statement in March the new meals, generous portions and premium produce would take the in-flight dining experience to a new level.

“Premium food and wine is one of the top three reasons our customers choose to fly with Qantas, so this significant boost means we will be able to further our efforts to deliver a world-class experience in the sky,” said Svensson.

“We are proud to work with established and emerging Australian food and wine producers to offer the best possible dining experience to our customers.”

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff The braised beef and mashed potatoes on a trans-Tasman Qantas flight, served in a box.

One of the nice things about flying across the Tasman with Qantas is that every passenger is served an in-flight meal, regardless of the type of fare or seat they have. On Air New Zealand, only passengers who have booked The Works fare and higher receive a meal, with food available to purchase during the flight for passengers on a Seat Only or Seat and Bag fare.

Humans can survive much longer without food than the short few hours it takes to hop across to Australia, especially if you’ve ended up doing a pre-flight Maccas stop. But most of us appreciate that in-flight meal; a little bit of hospitality and a nice marker during a flight.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff Hot meals are now served in boxes on Qantas flights.

Back at home, Air New Zealand has been working on its new in-flight snack menu when it launched the Great Kiwi Snack Off last month, receiving more than 250 submissions from around the country.

The focus was finding New Zealand-made products and snacks that provide innovative flavours and are environmentally friendly.

Some of the more imaginative options included veggie dippers with Kiwi onion dip, a spaghetti toast with melted cheese, kaimoana chowder, or Marmite and cheese scones.

The airline is yet to reveal which snacks made the cut – with the only things to definitely stay on the menu being the in-flight lollies and the Koru Hour cheese and crackers. May the cheese-to-cracker ratio never change.

The writer’s trip was supported by Tourism Australia.