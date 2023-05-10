Kaikōura named one of the most beautiful small towns in the world

Encounter Kaikōura was established nearly 30 years ago and it is owned and operated by three partners; Lynette Buurman, Dennis Buurman and Ian Bradshaw.

Kaikōura has been named one of the most beautiful small towns in the world by luxury travel bible Conde Nast Traveler.

The whale-watching mecca was the only New Zealand town to feature in the list, which also included Castle Combe in England, Albarracin in Spain, Ban Rak Thai in Thailand, Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, Navala in Fiji, and Esperance and Port Fairy in Australia.

The US-based publication described Kaikōura as “the perfect destination for animal lovers”, saying the waters are “packed” with sperm whales, fur seals and dolphins, and there are lots of wildlife tours to see them on.

“While you can technically visit on a day trip from Christchurch, it’s worth sticking around for the town’s seafood restaurants and cute boutique hotels,” it said.

The publication recommends staying at the Clifftop Cabins for “the best views of your life”.

CN Traveller, which named New Zealand as one of the top 10 countries to visit in its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards, said common themes throughout the list include cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and incredible views, but there were enough activities and geographical diversity to suit every type of traveller.

123RF Kaikōura was called a ‘perfect destination for animal lovers’.

Other small towns to be featured were Bled in Slovenia, Gokayama in Japan, Gordes in France, Goreme in Turkey, Hatta in the United Arab Emirates, Kalk Bay in South Africa, Lunenburg in Canada, and Praiano in Italy.

Esperance in Western Australia was praised for beaches “teeming with kangaroos”, along with its farmers’ markets and the fish and chips at waterfront restaurants.

Port Fairy in southwest Victoria, a popular photo stop along the Great Ocean Road, was commended for its charming 19th century cottages, antique shops and beaches.

While best-known for wildlife experiences from whale watching to kayaking with fur seals, Kaikōura also boasts some excellent walks – the Kaikōura Peninsula Walkway is a standout – and roadside artworks which help tell its history. At one of the sites, Rākautara, you’ll also find legendary crayfish joint Nin’s Bin.

Other key attractions include 45km cycle trail The Kaikōura Trail, and Bernie’s Diner – a slice of old-school America on State Highway 1.