Thirst trips and mancations: Translating the latest travel buzzwords

Thirst trips, mancations and adventuremoons – they’re the kind of words that make you want to reach for the inflight sick bag.

Often dreamt up by marketing professionals in an effort to prick the ears of yet another niche group of travellers, travel buzzwords are typically a blend of two words to become one completely new one. Generate your own by literally taking any word and slapping “cation” or “moon” on the back of it.

Some of the terms have curious histories. Glamping – a portmanteau of the words glamour and camping – is said to have first been used in 2005; bucket list has been around since the film The Bucket List hit the big screen in 2007; and staycation has been traced back to an article in the Cincinnati Enquirer from 1944.

Wellness is perhaps the oldest. Meaning the “quality or state of being in good health especially as an actively sought goal”, its first known use was in 1653, according to Merriam-Webster. Wanderlust, used to emphasise a strong desire to explore the world, originated from the German words wandern (“to hike”) and Lust (“desire”). Its first known use in English was in 1875 – but it dates back much further.

Here are the latest buzzwords currently making the rounds – and what they mean.

Adventuremoon

Forget lazing on a beach to celebrate your marriage. This one takes the idea of the honeymoon to the next level, swapping pool-side mojitos with treks through dense jungle and trips to far-flung locations. It’s a romantic holiday for the adventurous.

Bleisure

You’ve likely heard of “bleisure”. First published in 2009 by the Future Laboratory, the word is a mash-up of business and leisure travel – defined as “individuals who combine leisure with professional business obligations when abroad”. Even more horrific is “bizcation”, combining business with vacation.

Flashpacking

Essentially another version of glamping. Cambridge University says “flashpacking” is simply “backpacking with a bigger budget”. Take the age-old custom of hopping between dirt-cheap hostels and pump more money into the experience.

Gramping (also skip-gen)

123RF Gramping takes the mid-generation out of the equation.

Perhaps the sweetest of the bunch, this multigenerational method of travel involves grandparents taking their grandchildren on holiday without the parents tagging along. It’s all about creating stronger relationships between generations.

Last-chance travel

See the world before it burns. Last-chance travel focuses on trips that may no longer be possible in the near future due to climate change, from melting glaciers to low-lying islands being submerged by rising sea levels. Travellers are encouraged to consider sustainable ways of travelling and offsetting emissions.

Lisness

Travel company Black Tomato called its made-up word “lisness” a “paradigm shift” in its roundup of travel trends for 2023, throwing out the idea that travellers should reverse the idea of “bleisure”. The 75/25 leisure/business split puts more focus on the destination – with a little bit of work at the start or end of the trip.

Mancation

Lads on tour.

Shudder. The “mancation” is used to describe a trip taken by a group of male friends, usually with the intention of stereotypical masculine activities – like poker, golf, clay target shooting and extreme testosterone-fuelled sports. You can blame the writers of romantic comedy The Break-Up for this one.

Microgapping

Visit England coined this term in 2018 as part of research to understand millennial behaviour in relation to taking a gap year or career break to travel. The concept of “microgapping” is defined as "the habit of taking short breaks that encapsulates the developmental and experiential opportunities offered on a traditional gap year”.

Mumcation (also honeybooming)

While the grandparents are “gramping” with the younger generation, mum is having some time out from the kids and the daily routine for relaxation, pampering and the holy grail – a sleep-in without disruption.

Painmoon

It’s the anti-honeymoon. You might take a “painmoon” to distance yourself from a broken relationship, to grieve the passing of a loved one, or to emotionally heal from a distressing situation.

Set-jetting

NEON/Supplied The White Lotus season two was filmed and set in Sicily, Italy.

As travellers turn to TV shows and movies for their next dose of travel inspiration, “set-jetting” has been dubbed one of the top travel trends for the year ahead. Top shows inspiring Kiwis to book flights include The White Lotus and Emily in Paris, while The Lord of the Rings film series generated its own phenomenon of “Tolkien tourism” as hoards of fans travel to visit scene locations.

Slowmadism

Rather than try and see as much as possible on holiday (fast travel), this mouthful of a trend sees travellers slow down and immerse themselves in the experience and culture of a place. As well as being in the moment, the trend falls in line with slow living and sustainability.

Splurgecation (also revenge travel)

Spurred by closed borders during the pandemic, this term makes up for lost time by booking travel here, there and everywhere with indulgent stays in luxury hotels and only the very best experiences.

Thirst trip

Coined by Hotels.com, this buzzword refers to the longest stretch in the US calendar (100 days) without a public holiday, leaving travellers “parched for a getaway”. The booking site predicts that shorter and more frequent trips will “gain popularity throughout the spring and summer”.

Zen-do

While male travellers have the “mancation”, females have the “zen-do”, a relaxing getaway filled with wellness-themed activities like yoga, Pilates and breathwork. Throw in daily Budda bowls and green smoothies and you're on the right track.