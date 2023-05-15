'Close proximity event': Safety watchdog investigates near-miss at Sydney Airport

Two Qantas jets, one of which had come from Queenstown, were involved in a "close proximity event" last month. (File photo)

A﻿ near-miss involving two Qantas jets at Sydney Airport is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

The incident happened at 5.47pm (AEST) on April 29, when registered aircraft VH-VZM was departing for Brisbane and registered aircraft VH-VZW was arriving from Queenstown in New Zealand.

Both Boeing 737-800 planes were on runway 16L, the preliminary ATSB report said.

After a previous flight had departed the runway, air traffic controllers gave the Brisbane-bound plane clearance for take-off and there was a "close proximity event" with the incoming Queenstown jet on the approach.

"The controller reportedly instructed the flight crew of VH-VZW to conduct a missed approach and then vectored the aircraft onto a diverging track," the ATSB said.

As part of the ATSB investigation, officials will interview involved parties, examine radar, radio and flight data recordings, obtain relevant information from the operator and air traffic service provider and collect other evidence as required.

"A final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation," the ATSB said.

"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties, so that appropriate safety action can be taken."

The investigation is expected to be completed later this year.

A spokesperson for Qantas said its pilots had followed instructions.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.