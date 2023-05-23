Malaysian airline Batik Air to take on Air NZ

As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test (video published June 2022).

A new Malaysian carrier looks set to launch flights to New Zealand and will operate the longest narrowbody route to and from New Zealand.

The Malaysian offshoot of Batik Air has flights from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland, via Perth, loaded on its website from late August.

Batik Air Malaysia, formerly known as Malindo Air, is part of Indonesia’s Lion Air Group.

The Malaysian branch of the airline has more than 30 aircraft, including 737-MAX, ATR-72 regional planes and a single long-haul A330-300.

It describes itself as a full-service airline, offering business and economy - alongside in-flight entertainment and meals. The airline rating website Skytrax has given it three out of five stars.

According to schedules published on Batik Air’s website, the Kuala Lumpur service to Auckland (via Perth) will be run by a 737-MAX. It has 162 seats, including 12 in Business.

The flights between Auckland and Perth will take more than six hours, making it the longest narrowbody flight to and from New Zealand. The connecting flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur is just under six hours.

The new route will be operated six times a week and bring competition to Air New Zealand, which currently offers the only direct flight.

Batik Air has return flights from Auckland to Perth on sale for around $860USD (NZ$1367). On the same dates, Air NZ is charging $1432.

Air NZ currently operates the Auckland to Perth route using Spanish airline WAMOS Air - this is due to continue until late October. WAMOS operates an A330 on the route. Air NZ is then due to use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Come August, Batik Air’s arrival in New Zealand means it will be the third Malaysian carrier to fly here. Malaysian Airlines offers direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, while Air Asia has flights via Sydney.

Since pandemic restrictions ended, Air NZ has struggled with capacity and is facing renewed competition, especially from arch-rival Qantas. The Australian flag carrier will next month launch flights from Auckland to New York that’s in direct competition with Air NZ’s flagship route. From October, Qantas has announced it will increase capacity from a planned three to four flights a week on the route, meaning it’ll offer more direct flights than Air NZ.

Before the pandemic, Qantas operated a seasonal direct flight from Perth to Auckland, but there’s no indication as yet that will restart.

Batik Air and Auckland Airport have been approached for comment.