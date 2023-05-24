Singapore Airlines to bring back A380 superjumbo to New Zealand

After a Covid-induced hiatus, Singapore Airlines is bringing its A380 back to New Zealand.

Singapore Airlines has announced it’s bringing back its flagship double-decker Airbus A380 to Auckland.

It has also announced additional services to Christchurch to help cater for the peak travel demand at the end of the year.

The return of the 471-seat superjumbo will replace the A350-900, adding another 1526 seats a week between Singapore and Auckland. When it touches down in November, it’ll be the first time Singapore Airlines has flown the aircraft to New Zealand since 2020, after Covid-19 suspended services.

It’s the second airline to fly an A380 into New Zealand, with Emirates using it on its long-haul Auckland to Doha route, and in March, began flying it into Christchurch.

Singapore Airlines General Manager New Zealand George Robertson said the return of the popular A380 underlined the airline’s commitment to serving the New Zealand market.

“For close to 50 years, SIA has operated to Aotearoa helping to keep the country connected to the world,” Robertson said. “Re-deploying our A380 to Auckland to help meet the demand for travel during the busy year-end period, reinforces our commitment to New Zealand.

“The return of seasonal A380 operations also marks a significant milestone in our continued recovery since borders re-opened to New Zealand a little over a year ago.

The A380 will operate as a season service to Auckland between November 22 to March 31, 2024.

SQ285 will depart Singapore at 10.25pm local time and arrive in Auckland the following day at 1.20pm. The return service will leave Auckland at 3.15pm, to arrive back at Changi Airport at 8.55pm local time.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The Emirates A380 plane is the biggest aircraft flying to New Zealand each day.

The airline is also set to launch three additional flights a week between Singapore and Christchurch over the summer, subject to regulatory approval.

These flights will start from November 19 and run until February 16, adding another 759 seats a week to the South Island. It’ll be operated by an A350-900 and will bring the total number of flights between the two cities to 10 a week.

“These flights will provide customers with a total of 10 flights a week between Singapore and Christchurch, delivering a range of options to meet their travel needs,” said Robertson.

“Customers will also have access to a range of additional connections to key destinations across Europe, the sub-Continent and North Asia.”

The A350-900 service has 253 seats, with 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy and 187 economy.

The A380 is the world’s largest passenger jet and the Singapore Airlines superjumbo has six luxurious first class suites and 78 business class seats in the upper deck. The main deck 44 premium economy seats, 343 economy seats.

Singapore Airlines this month announced a record profit after three years of losses, earning a record-breaking net profit of S$2.16 billion (NZ$2.6 billion).