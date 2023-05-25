The NZ passport is more expensive from today, here's what you'll pay

Inside a room at the Department of Internal Affairs is a special machine that takes a blank passport and brings it to life.

Passport prices have increased from Thursday in the second of three planned increases.

From May 25, the price of an adult passport rises from $199 to $206, and a child passport jumps from $115 to $120.

Cabinet agreed in April 2022 to a series of yearly increases of about 3.97% in an effort to recover costs from the earlier part of the Covid-19 pandemic, when fewer people applied for passports.

Passport service revenues also suffered when the validity of passports changed from five years to 10, a move decided on in 2015.

Without a fee increase, the passport service’s costs would exceed its revenue.

Department of Internal Affairs deputy chief executive for delivery and operations, Maria Robertson, said application fees keep the passport service running.

“Passport income has been significantly lower over the past few years, but the fixed costs to run the service – for things like our personalisation equipment – remain the same. This is why the small increase we are announcing today is required.”

Passport applications dropped from 730,000 in 2018/19 to just over 150,000 in 2020/21. Demand increased in 2022, but not enough to offset the drop in numbers in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s increase will be followed by another in 2024.

Current wait times for new passports are four weeks, plus delivery.