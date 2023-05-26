Trampers behaving badly: Litter, damage and human waste at protected natural and heritage sites

DOC's guide on how to go, when you have to go, but you have nowhere to go.

Department of Conservation (DOC) rangers and visitors to DOC sites are complaining of poor behaviour at protected natural and heritage sites, with dozens of rangers saying litter and human waste are an issue, and nearly a third of visitors reporting damage inflicted by others.

Forty-eight of the 53 rangers who took part in a recent DOC survey said “poor visitor behaviour” such as littering and leaving behind human waste was having an impact on the environment, the department said in a report on visitor insights for the summer of 2022/23.

Rangers were also concerned about visitors taking dogs where they are not allowed, with 45 of those surveyed reporting it as a problem.

Meanwhile, separate DOC surveys conducted over the summer found that 32% of New Zealand visitors to DOC sites had noticed damage by other visitors.

Fifteen percent of visitors reported damage to landscapes at protected natural areas, and 13% reported such damage at protected heritage sites.

Damage to visitor facilities and infrastructure, harm to native plants and animals, crowding, and poor behaviour by other people were reported in similar proportions at both natural and heritage sites.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Fiordland (pictured) and Aoraki/Mount Cook were the busiest of NZ’s national parks over the summer.

Fewer New Zealanders undertook a Great Walk, went camping or stayed at a bookable hut in the summer of 2022/23 than the previous summer, which DOC said may be the result of the extreme weather events that damaged sites and tracks, particularly across the North Island.

“Many DOC tracks, facilities and sites are still closed by storm damage and flooding,” DOC heritage and visitors director Cat Wilson said. “In some places the damage has been significant, and includes some of our most popular sites, like Cathedral Cove.”

However, rangers reported that front-country areas such as short walks, day hikes and easily accessible huts were busier last summer than in the summer of 2021/22.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) survey found that nine out of 10 (90%) international visitors were either satisfied or very satisfied with their New Zealand visit.

Eighty-six percent of international visitors rated the natural scenery and wilderness as “very good”, the highest rating, while 71% said the air quality was very good. Only 51% of visitors gave the availability of public facilities a very good rating.

123RF The Abel Tasman Coast Track was by far the busiest Great Walk last summer.

While there were fewer Kiwis on New Zealand’s 10 Great Walks last summer, numbers were up overall thanks to the return of international visitors, DOC said.

In total, 47,380 people went on a Great Walk last summer, an 18% increase on the previous summer. Of those, 31,880 were Kiwis and 15,500 international visitors.

All South Island Great Walks bar the Heaphy Track were either at or close to capacity over the summer months, DOC said.

The Abel Tasman Coast Track was the busiest, with more than twice as many visitors as the other Great Walks.

Half of international visitors last summer visited one or more national parks, with Fiordland and Aoraki/Mount Cook reporting the highest levels of visitor activity, followed by Westland Tai Poutini, Arthur’s Pass and Mount Aspiring.

Of the three North Island national parks, Tongariro attracted the most international visitors (11% of the total number).

Great Walk bookings for the 2023/2024 season have been delayed as a result of ongoing IT issues with the DOC booking system. Bookings are now set to open in mid-June. The exact dates will be announced on May 31.