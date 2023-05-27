Vivid Sydney: Thousands of Kiwis expected to attend light festival

The world's best light festival, Vivid, has got underway in Australia.

One of the world’s best light shows got underway in Sydney on Friday night, with thousands of Kiwis expected to attend over the next few weeks.

In a fireworks-fuelled opening event, the city was bathed in colour with hundreds of beams crisscrossing the sky and dozens of light installations.

Stuff Travel was at the event, which includes an 8.5km light trail weaving through the central city with more than 60 attractions to see. But it’s not just about lights, with more than 300 events in total celebrating "ideas, music and food”.

The festival is in its 13th year and first attracted around 225,00 people when it first opened in 2009. After a Covid-19 hiatus, it returned last year with more than 2.6 million visitors. This year is expected to be even bigger.

Vivid Sydney/Supplied Vivid Sydney’s opening night included a fireworks show.

One of the major highlights we came across out is known as Elemental – which is found in Darling Harbour. It represents earth, fire and water with 80-metre water canons that combine with flames, pyrotechnics and 3D projections.

Another is a series of abandoned railway tunnels below Wynyard Station that have been transformed into eight monochromatic rooms known as Dark Spectrum.

Vivid Sydney/Supplied Elemental in Darling Harbour is a highlight of this year’s event.

There are also six nights of drone shows, with more than a thousand taking to the sky for a display called Written in the Stars.

This year’s festival includes its largest installation to date, The Last Ocean, which represents “a chance to step onto the continent’s icy wonderland without harming it.” The light sculpture is made out of reclaimed plastic from the ocean.

The hit show White Lotus is also coming to Vivid, with an event being held between its creator Mike White and hit star Jennifer Coolidge, who played the hilariously dysfunctional Tanya McQuoid. The pair will hold a “night in conversation” as part of Vivid's Global Storytellers series.

One of the new elements in 2023 is Vivid Food, with “multi-sensory degustations” from renowned chefs, alongside culinary pop-ups and light installations at restaurants.

Stuff As with every year, the Sydney Opera House is a centrepiece of the festival.

Vivid Director Gill Minervini said this year’s event was the biggest programme in the festival’s history and the opening night was just a taste of what’s to come over its 23 nights.

“We are truly proud of this year’s programme. We have raised the bar on the size and scale of the events and activated new parts of the city.”

The festival runs from May 26 to June 17, 2023.

Vivid Sydney/Supplied Unused tunnels under Wynyard Station will ﻿be opened to the public for the very first time for Vivid Sydney.

Essentials:

Getting there: There are daily flights from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown to Sydney with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar, LATAM (Auckland to Sydney) and Air Asia (Auckland to Sydney).

Staying there: Shangri-La Sydney has rooms perfectly positioned in the central city to make the most of Vivid. Rates from $265 per night. See: shangri-la.com

Planning your trip: Make the most of the festival by planning your trip at vividsydney.com

The author’s trip was supported by Destination NSW.