Mystery as parts of Venice's Grand Canal turn bright green

A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal.

Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared on Sunday (Monday NZT) in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Theories include a possible stunt to coincide with the Volgalonga regatta taking place this weekend, reports the BBC.

In 1968 artist Nicolás García Uriburu dyed the waters in the canal to help raise environmental issues.

