How the type of plane you're on impacts how bad the jet lag is

Travelling to far away places by plane is generally very exciting, that is until you get completely knocked down by jet lag at the other end.

But there are some things you can do to help minimise the effects of jet lag, including, as it turns out, looking at what aircraft you might be booking a ticket on.﻿

Travel expert and former airline staffer Andrew Hayward shared some advice for avoiding jet lag with airport parking comparison website SkyParkSecure

Different planes fly at different altitudes, meaning the cabins are pressurised differently, this can have a huge impact on jet lag, Hayward explained.

"Travel on Boeing 787 Dreamliners, or Airbus A350s if possible, as the cabins are pressurised to a lower altitude (6000 ft, as opposed to 8000 ft)," he explained.

"This can have a massive impact on how hard jet lag hits you."

iStock The type of plane you're on can impact your jet lag.

Airlines that include the Boeing 787 in their fleet include Qantas, Virgin Australia, British Airways, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and American Airlines.

Some of the biggest global operators of Airbus A350s include Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa.

There are also some things you can do before your flight, as Sleep Wellness manager Rachel Beard from AH Beard, previously shared with 9Honey Coach.

"Before your flight, it's a good idea to slowly start adjusting to your destination's time-zone so your body isn't shocked when you land," she told us.

"This includes your eating and coffee schedule, too.

"Avoid any really strenuous exercise on the day before and after your flight. A long-haul flight is physically stressful for your body, so it is counterproductive to make your body's repair systems work harder to recover from a workout and flight at the same time."﻿

When flying, it's important to try and get around seven to nine hours of sleep that matches the time zone you'll be in.

﻿"Controlling your environment with an eye mask, noise-cancelling ear plugs or headphones, a blanket and avoiding blue light by instead opting to read will play a big role in helping you get the best possible in-flight rest experience," Beard says.

- 9Honey Travel