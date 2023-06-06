Is it OK to move to an empty seat? Qantas to introduce new charge

Australian carrier unveils first and business class on the new A350.

Australian couple Pauline and Renato Serafini thought they’d hit the jackpot when they spotted 10 empty front-row economy seats on an Emirates flight from Rome to Dubai last month.

“We were in the second row... My husband Renato is a tall, long-legged man and he politely asked the flight attendant if he could move to the seat in front of us when the seat belt sign went off,” said Pauline.

The cabin crew member explained the people who booked those seats paid more to have the extra legroom. The request was flatly denied.

“We said ‘they are not here!’ But she repeated her answer and we did not push the issue as she was just doing her job,” said Pauline. Several more passengers asked to use the seats during the flight, and were also denied.

“The situation was ludicrous... They missed an opportunity to be gracious, to have passengers leaving the flight with a positive appreciation of Emirates,” said Pauline.

But should passengers be allowed to swap to seats that let them stretch out, just because they’re empty, when others pay for the privilege?

Qantas are now offering "neighbour free" seats on select flights to those willing to pay $30-$65.

An Emirates spokesperson said, in line with the rest of the industry, extra legroom seats require purchase and compliance with additional safety requirements.

“Voluntary seat changes on originally booked flights are allowed free of charge for seats of the same or lower value and by paying the difference for seats of higher value,” said the spokesperson.

This mainstay topic among frequent flyers has resurfaced again following Qantas’ move to adopt a “Neighbour Free” seating feature last month, which lets customers pay a fee (A$30 to A$65) to sit next to an empty seat.

The feature is currently available on select Qantas domestic routes, with plans to expand the initiative in coming months. Eligible travellers who have booked a flight with sufficient empty seats may be sent an invitation to take up the offer 48 hours before departure. Paying upfront doesn’t guarantee you the spare; if the seat is sold prior to the flight Qantas will issue a refund.

In the same way airlines prioritise their most valuable customers for upgrade bids, those willing to pony-up additional coin to avoid the armrest jostling are given priority.

Emirates charges a premium for seats with extra legroom, such as the front-row economy seats.

Qantas isn’t the first to offer the scheme, with Air New Zealand, Malaysia Airlines, Etihad and Emirates all offering a version of the neighbour-free seating program.

Such seat add-ons and paid seat allocation are becoming commonplace as soaring travel demand and reduced flight capacity collide post-pandemic. Once a staple of low-cost airlines, full-service carriers like Qantas are increasingly putting a premium on the most sought-after seats (windows, aisles, extra legroom and, now, seats without neighbours).

Frequent flyer site Points Hacks’ Daniel Sciberras said that while it’s generally OK to ask cabin crew to change seats outside of take-off and landing, this doesn’t mean you can go cabin hopping.

“An economy class ticket is not a business class one,” notes Sciberras.

That logic didn’t stop two passengers on a half-empty United Airlines flight from New York to Tel Aviv in January from self-upgrading themselves to business class. When they refused to move, the flight was turned back and the passengers met by law enforcement after landing.

Australian airlines require passengers to remain in their allocated seats for take-off and landing due to safety reasons. After take-off, passengers can speak to crew about moving seats, however, it may not always be possible due to factors such as weight and balance.

Airlines calculate passengers, cargo and fuel weight and distribution before the flight departs to ensure it is balanced to enable safe and smooth take-off and landing, according to Chrystal Zhang, an aerospace engineering and aviation expert at RMIT University.

“The importance of the relationship between weight and the centre of gravity on an aeroplane cannot be understated. Weight affects the balance point of the aircraft... It directly impacts the stability and performance of the aircraft,” said Zhang.

Load distribution can also significantly impact the safety of the aircraft in the event it stalls or spins, leading to decreased manoeuvrability.

Another reason for passengers to remain in their seat is that, in the event of an aircraft incident, airline ground staff can implement liability policy (such as compensation to passengers or passenger families) or recovery operations.

“This ensures that airlines can locate the passenger information according to the seat allocation in an emergency.”

