'My heart is full': What The Chase star Shaun Wallace has been up to in New Zealand

What did Shaun 'the Dark Destroyer' Wallace from TV's The Chase want to do on his first night in NZ?

“You’re one of us now mate,” a woman with a distinct Kiwi twang can be heard saying in a video shared to social media as The Chase star Shaun ‘Dark Destroyer’ Wallace accepts a pounamu necklace.

“I certainly am,” he replies, beaming, before pressing his lips to the pendant newly strung around his neck.

In New Zealand to host a series of quiz nights, Wallace has also found time to enjoy well-known and more under-the-radar attractions, sharing his experiences on social media along the way.

Since being mobbed in the arrivals halls at Auckland Airport in late May, Wallace has bungy jumped off the Sky Tower, climbed the Auckland Harbour Bridge, watched the Blues at Eden Park, thrown an axe in Wellington, visited a craft brewery in Upper Hutt, eaten oysters in Bluff, and met the inventor of Maggi Kiwi Onion Dip.

Celebrating his 63rd birthday in Auckland on June 2, Wallace said he went on a food tour, enjoying a brew at Miller’s Coffee and tasting cheese at Sabato before settling in for lunch at celebrity chef Peter Gordon’s waterfront restaurant Homeland.

Former All Black lock Ian Jones then gave him a guided tour of the All Blacks Experience, where he was presented with a number 63 Māori All Blacks jersey with ‘Dark Destroyer’ printed on the back.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Chase’s Shaun Wallace at a quiz night at The Good Home gastropub in Auckland’s Onehunga.

He capped off the day with a Blues match at Eden Park, concluding “My heart is full!”.

En route to Wellington, he filmed himself in the cockpit of his Air New Zealand flight, titling one video “Just call me “Captain Shaun”, and adding the hashtag “bucketlist”.

He then spent a “fantastic” couple of days in Wellington, visiting Parliament, eating lunch at Brewtown Upper Hutt, touring Panhead Brewery, trying his hand at axe throwing, go-karting, and meeting former World Cup-winning Black Fern Dame Farah Palmer.

From there, he headed to the deep south, where he got a “#nzmustdo” photo of himself by the Bluff signpost, tucked into a seafood extravaganza featuring Bluff oysters and a giant crayfish at Hayz at the Anchorage, and squeezed himself into Burt Munro’s famous Indian Scout (aka the “world’s fastest Indian”) at Invercargill hardware store E Hayes & Sons.

Wallace then had a go at flying a Boeing 737-800 to Wellington on a Flight Experience Christchurch simulator, saying in a post that “flying is not as easy as it looks”, and that “landing is the tricky part”.

Wallace’s most recent post shows him climbing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“Stood on top of the world gazing at the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest building, The Sky Tower from the Auckland Harbour Bridge”, he tweeted.

Wallace paid his own way to New Zealand, and tested Kiwis’ trivia skills in a series of events run by pub quiz company Believe It Or Not, helping to raise money for the Hawke’s Bay cyclone relief fund.

It is the third time the star of The Chase, watched by 300,000 New Zealanders every weekday, has visited New Zealand.

He last visited Aotearoa in 2019, describing it as “an amazing place” where “the people are so warm and friendly”.

Raised in London by Jamaican immigrant parents, Wallace juggles a career as a barrister with his role on the UK quiz show.