Yeah, Nah: Is it unpatriotic to fly Qantas to New York over Air NZ?

Flight QF3 from Auckland to New York is set for take-off at 4.35pm Wednesday.

The launch of the Qantas service is in direct competition with Air New Zealand, and is the first Qantas flight from Auckland to an international destination outside of Australia in more than two decades.

The airline celebrated the launch with a glitzy cocktail party last night at Auckland’s Park Hyatt, where outgoing CEO Alan Joyce reiterated the airline’s future investment into the New Zealand market.

