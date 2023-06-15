Here's what it's like to fly Auckland to New York on Qantas' new route

Qantas will initially operate three flights per week between Auckland and New York.

Kiwi travellers now have even more choice when flying to the Big Apple, as Qantas launches its new uninterrupted route to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

It’s the first time Qantas has offered a direct service to the city from Auckland. It’s also the airline’s first flight from Auckland to an international destination outside of Australia in more than two decades.

The new route originates in Sydney so the maiden voyage was a mix of Aussie, Kiwi and expats making the journey to America’s east coast. Stuff Travel was onboard for the flight and the fanfare - here’s what it’s like to fly the mammoth 14,205-kilometre distance with the big kangaroo.

The route

Auckland (AKL) to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) with Qantas Airlines.

The plane

Stephen Heard/Stuff A Business class suite has more privacy.

QF3 - a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nicknamed Billabong. This is a brand-new aircraft which Qantas says has been designed to “maximise comfort for longer distances,” with its 236-passenger layout across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

At the airport

Bizarre scenes greeted travellers who weren’t part of the media stand-up for the inaugural flight. A saxophonist with backing track accompaniment could be heard throughout the terminal, while a pretzel cart handed out oversized dough in three varieties.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce was also onsite to answer questions about the flight, including one query asking why wi-fi isn’t available onboard the service. Joyce pointed out that current onboard connections aren’t up to the airline’s standard and that new satellites will be launched at the end of 2024/25.

Check-in was seamless in the priority lane, despite the clerk unable to hear me over the celebratory wind instrument. Never mind my generous baggage allowance of 64kg check-in and 20kg carry-on for business, I chose to bring one small case weighing a pathetic 9kg. Perhaps I’ll pick up 75kg worth of souvenirs for the return journey.

In the airline’s lounge space, currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar transformation, travellers were treated to New York-inspired pizza, hotdogs and pastrami sandwiches, plus a signature Campari and orange juice cocktail available to lounge users throughout June.

Time in the air

Stephen Heard/Stuff Qantas Business class suites.

We left five minutes ahead of schedule. Shortly after takeoff, Joyce welcomed passengers over the intercom and announced that the flight was the most watched on aircraft tracking website Flightradar24. After 15 hours and 8 minutes in the air, the plane landed into New York at 3.58pm.

Upon touchdown a welcome party wearing oversized Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty costumes were on hand with free caps.

The seat and class

7E - a Business class suite in the middle aisle.

There are 42 seats in Qantas’ Business class suites, laid out in a 1-2-1 forward-facing configuration. Seats in the middle row are less private than those tucked up right against the window, although travellers still have direct aisle access and can separate themselves with a retractable screen.

The wraparound shell is more than spacious. You’d have to be at least seven foot to fill the foot cavity while sitting and there are plenty of storage compartments to place your belongings. The seat lies flat to a full recline at the press of a button and can be customised through head, back and leg adjustments.

Passengers are provided a cotton duvet and thin mattress (crafted from 20 recycled bottles and then wrapped in disposable plastic) that wraps around the seat, plus a lovely plump pillow. Unhook the sash belt and it’s the ultimate lie-down comfort.

There is an international power outlet as well as a USB port. The large flip-out table conveniently slides away into the centre console for quick exit into the aisle. The centre console also provides extra space for drinks and utensils.

The entertainment

The inflight entertainment system can be operated by touch screen - at an arm and a half’s length away - or with the remote hidden under a lift-up flap. There are current films from The Whale to Magic Mike’s Last Dance and Kiwi journalist David Farrier’s Mister Organ, the latter of which has been on my watch list. The on-ear headphones filter out most of the inflight noise. There are classic films, HBO boxset, and plenty of family-friendly options - everything you need to kill 15 hours.

The food

Stephen Heard/Stuff The pork and shiitake dumplings.

Qantas creative director food, beverage and service, Neil Perry, is responsible for the new inflight menu which puts a spin on New York’s food experiences using Australian produce. The food is where the airline really shines.

The drink service kicked things off with vintage Champagne and caviar blinis. Then, two kinds of bread with a rock-hard circle of butter and a leafy salad. From the list of starters I opted for the trio of pork and shiitake dumplings with a spicy cucumber salad.

Although my main turned up around 40 minutes later due to some teething issues, the seared snapper was another top pick - the crispy skin fillet sat on a bed of sweet potato in sumac yoghurt. A fellow passenger praised the beef fillet. It’s restaurant quality cuisine.

To finish, it was a generous wedge of New York-style baked cheesecake with blueberry coulis. Options available throughout the flight included a toasted reuben sandwich and a substantial fried snapper burger, which is a true sight to behold.

The amenities

Stephen Heard/Stuff Designer pyjamas by Rebecca Vallance.

Crew handed out pyjamas by Australian designer Rebecca Vallance to business class passengers upon arrival. The navy blue two-piece set are available in M/L and L/XL sizes - and my loose-fitting L/XL were extraordinarily comfortable for a medium-sized male.

They come with a monogram of the Qantas flying kangaroo over a heart, as well as the flight number and the words ‘New York City’. They’ll definitely find use at home. The matching amenity kit is filled with an eye mask, socks and miniature toiletries.

The service

Stephen Heard/Stuff The welcoming party in New York.

Qantas cabin crew could not be faulted. Pleasant, helpful and happy to go above and beyond to ensure passenger comfort. Particular credit to Sophia who helped make my bed, Jen who cleaned up my water spill, and Emma who kept my Champagne glass replenished.

Essentials

Qantas will initially operate three flights per week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, increasing to four per week from October. Flights start from $1375 one-way. See: qantas.com

The writer was hosted by Qantas.