New research suggests chilli, chocolate and soup may help with jet lag

The A350s will be used in Project Sunrise.

New research suggests consuming specific ingredients on a long haul flight such as chilli and chocolate may help with jet lag.

The University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Qantas have released initial findings on how to reduce the impacts of jet lag by reshaping the in-flight experience.

The research is part of Qantas’ Project Sunrise programme, which will see direct flights between Sydney and New York and London in late 2025. The airline and the research centre have been working together since 2015, and several test flights have taken place.

Researchers monitored 23 volunteer customers on the 20-hour flights, who were given wearable technology to track movement, sleep and light exposure.

The customers followed a specially designed menu, lighting schedules, sleep and movement sequences, which researchers say resulted in less severe jet lag, better in-flight sleep quality and better cognitive performance in the two days after the flight.

Specific menu items included fish and chicken paired with fast-acting carbohydrates, and comfort foods like soups and milk-based desserts. Specific ingredients were found to assist, including chilli and chocolate. The aim was to promote the brain’s production of the amino acid tryptophan (‘Tryp’) to help passengers drift off more easily.

James D Morgan Comfort foods like soup were found to help with in-flight fatigue.

Passengers had to complete a test on an iPad to gauge reaction time and attention, as well as keeping a daily log for a week prior to the flight, during, and two weeks after to note how they felt.

The new research was announced as Qantas launched its first direct Auckland to New York route on Wednesday. In doing so, it also announced details of its future A350 aircraft, which will be used for Project Sunrise flights.

That aircraft will have a specially designed Wellbeing Zone, where economy passengers can stretch out and follow a simple exercise regime on video screens. It will also include a hydration and refreshment station. In order to create room for this area, the A350s will have about 100 fewer seats than most other airlines.

Peter Cistulli, Professor of Sleep Medicine at the University of Sydney, said while the research was ongoing, there were clear signs that the interventions implemented during the trial flights reduced the impact of ultra long-haul travel.

“The early results are promising, and it’s given us great momentum to look to the next stage of customer research to support Project Sunrise product and service design,” said Professor Cistulli.

“We have a multi-disciplinary team of more than 10 researchers from medicine, science and engineering backgrounds working together on this project. This includes sleep researchers, circadian experts, nutrition and movement experts. No airline has ever done this kind of research before.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the Australian national carrier was excited by the prospect of minimising jet lag and revolutionising international flying for all travellers.

James D Morgan Qantas’ new Wellbeing Zone in its A350 aircraft.

“Given our geography, Qantas has a long history of using imagination and innovation to overcome the tyranny of distance between Australia and the rest of the world,” said Joyce.

“Now that we have the aircraft technology to do these flights, we want to make sure the customer experience evolves as well, and that’s why we’re doing this research and designing our cabins and service differently.”

Charles Perkins Centre and Qantas will take part in a first ever combined lighting workshop at Airbus’ Hamburg headquarters later this year when specialists will design the lighting settings for the aircraft, including reviewing the optimal brightness and colour tone settings for each part of the flight.