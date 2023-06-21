The mystery of the cracked Boeing 787 Dreamliner cockpit windows

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner did a u-turn over Vanuatu after three hours in the air.

The damaged windscreen that forced an Air New Zealand plane to return to Auckland about three-and-a-half-hours into its flight to Tokyo on Monday was far from an isolated incident. Cockpit windows on Boeing 787 Dreamliners have been cracking mid-flight for the past decade.

In 2013, a crack appeared in the cockpit window of an All Nippon Airlines (ANA) Dreamliner en route from Tokyo to Matsuyama on the Japanese island of Shikoku. Like the Tokyo-bound Air New Zealand flight, the plane landed safely and no one on board was injured, but it was the third time the Japanese airline had reported cracks in the windscreens of its Dreamliners (the other two incidents happened in 2012).

The following year, a Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner returned to Frankfurt after the windscreen cracked shortly after takeoff. The airline said at the time that it had experienced five instances of cracked 787 windscreens, two on the same plane.

More recently, in 2019, an Air Canada Dreamliner was forced to divert to Ireland when pilots noticed a crack in the windscreen while flying over the Atlantic, and another Air Canada 787 made an emergency landing in Tokyo as a result of a cracked windshield. The following year, windscreen cracks forced a KLM Dreamliner to go on a nine-hour flight to nowhere.

Air New Zealand has experienced multiple cracks in 787 windscreens in recent years. In January 2022, a Dreamliner travelling from Christchurch to Guanghou in China diverted to Hong Kong after a crack was found in the windscreen, and last July a 787 did a 13-hour return loop after developing an issue with its windshield.

So what’s happening, and should passengers be worried?

Commenting on Monday’s diverted flight, Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said only the outer of the windscreen’s three layers had been damaged, so the safety of passengers and crew was not compromised at any point.

Supplied A Tokyo-bound Air New Zealand 787-9 Dreamliner returned to Auckland on Monday as a result of damage to its windscreen (file photo).

“Windows on aircraft are made up of multiple layers to withstand damage, however, to ensure the safety of our customers and crew it’s part of our standard operating procedure to return to one of our ports to allow our maintenance team to undertake repairs.”

Air New Zealand’s general manager for engineering and maintenance Brett Daley said the airline was in active discussions with Boeing about the cause of the damage, but had no concerns about 787 windscreens from a safety perspective.

“The windscreen is designed to perform even when damaged, and it does not present a safety issue.”

Aviation experts, however, say that cracked or otherwise damaged windows of any kind pose safety concerns.

Ardmore Flying School chief executive Irene King said that, in a worst-case scenario, a crack could cause a plane’s windows to blow out, which would be catastrophic.

“Cracked windscreens in any aviation environment create safety challenges in the sense that all aircraft ultimately rely on being able to see and be seen. However, the issues can range from a standard operating procedure to return to base to catastrophic depressurisation where windows actually blow out – fortunately pretty rare but not unheard of.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The Dreamliner has experienced multiple issues since it first went into service in 2011 (file photo).

King said the recent Air New Zealand incident would have met the threshold for a return to base, adding that if there had been any threat to life or limb the aircraft would have diverted to the closest airport.

Kan Tsui, an associate professor at Massey University’s School of Aviation, said a mid-flight crack in the windscreen “seriously undermines flight safety and may present an immediate flight safety concern. It may possibly cause fatal accidents.” Fortunately, Dreamliner window cracks have not led to any fatal accidents to date.

While King said cracks appear in the windows of all types of aircraft from time to time, Tsui said the Dreamliner cracks are particularly concerning given they have been an issue for the past decade.

“And it seems like no one at Boeing has figured out why it is still happening.”

In 2021, Bloomberg reported that Boeing was testing the cockpit windows of some of its 787s as part of a wider search for potential manufacturing flaws that had delayed delivery of the flagship jetliner.

According to the report, which cited anonymous sources briefed on the matter, the US-based plane maker wanted to ensure the windows still met its requirements after a supplier modified its production process.

King said that, as far as she could detect, there are two issues with Dreamliner windows: one with inside windows cracking, which seems to be associated with the light dimming technology, and the other with damage to outside windows.

“From what I can see, this doesn’t appear to occur any more frequently with this type of aircraft relative to other types. External cracking is infrequent and a hazard of flying. Interior cracking is far more problematic and heightens concerns about depressurisation of cabins.”

The window cracks are just one of a series of issues with the Dreamliner, which was lauded as a game-changing aircraft when it first entered service in 2011.

In 2013, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the entire 787 global fleet following issues with the lithium iron battery for the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit (APU), and the Rolls-Royce engine blades proved prone to premature corrosion and cracks.

The engine problems caused ongoing issues for airlines including Air New Zealand, which became the first airline in the world to take delivery of the much-anticipated but long-delayed 787-9 in July 2014. The airline’s first 787-9 to enter service had to return to Auckland in December 2017 after one of the engines failed and had to be shut down. Leaked photos showed damage to the engine and turbine blades.

In the following months, airlines had to ground their Dreamliners while engines underwent refurbishment at Rolls-Royce engineering hubs.

Between 2020 and 2021, Boeing halted deliveries of 787s as a result of production issues including improperly fitted shimming – a material that fills spaces between aircraft surfaces – which led to paper-thin gaps on the fuselage.

The US-based manufacturer resumed deliveries last August after agreeing to an FAA-approved modification plan for Dreamliners, but halted them again in February after it discovered a data analysis error relating to the forward pressure bulkhead.

The FAA allowed Boeing to resume deliveries the following month, saying it had addressed concerns, but in early June, the manufacturer revealed it had discovered a new flaw that would require it to inspect all 90 of its Dreamliners.

This time, the issue was a fitting for the aircraft’s horizontal stabliser at the base of its tail, which helps a plane to balance while flying.

Boeing said the flaw did not present a flight safety issue and did not immediately affect 787s already in service, which the FAA validated, but the manufacturer could not confirm whether they would eventually need a fix.

King said teething issues are inevitable with the rollout of new aircraft designs and technology, noting that Dreamliners are new for Boeing in that they are the first fully ‘plastic’ aircraft in the manufacturer’s fleet.

“But the issues with the Dreamliner, ranging from battery fires to airbridges damaging aircraft and use of very different repair processes, have not been insurmountable. For a new aircraft with new technologies, it’s probably been one of the smoothest introductions of its type in the world.”

Boeing has been contacted for comment.