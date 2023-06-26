Flight review: Return of Air New Zealand's Auckland to Sunshine Coast service

The Sunshine Coast is now a direct flight away from New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has restarted its seasonal service between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast. Alan Granville was onboard the first flight.

The plane

NZ169 - Auckland to the Sunshine Coast aka Maroochydore. This was the first of Air New Zealand's seasonal flights into Sunny Coast, which will run three times a week until October 15. The aircraft was a pretty new A320neo, just over 18 months old in a 3-3 configuration. It was packed except for some space up front.

At the airport

It was a breeze getting through Customs and security at Auckland even though the airport was busy at the time. There was zero fanfare that this was the first of the seasonal flights on the Kiwi side. It was a different story in Maroochydore which had camera crews and crowds cheering everyone who emerged through the arrivals screening. This is the airport's only international flight, after all.

Time in the air

Just over three hours and 40 minutes. We took off a little late, about 25 minutes after our scheduled departure but we made up for it on the flight, landing just ahead of the original arrival time.

The seat and class

20C, so towards the back.

The entertainment

A very solid entertainment offering with a wide variety of movies from John Wick 4 to the Whitney Houston biopic. I settled for a couple of movies which didn't set the world alight, 65 and Operation Fortune, and I can see why they didn’t. They passed the time though. Good TV and games choices too.

The food

I had a Works deal, so had the choice of a breakfast wrap with ham and cheese, or some Bircher muesli. I went for the former and it actually proved to be very tasty. There was some fruit and a pastry too.

Supplied New Zealand operates three flights per week to the Sunshine Coast.

The service

This is where the flight really shone. From the very first interaction as I stepped on board, to the time I left the plane, the crew were in full charm offensive. Nothing was too much trouble, everyone was smiling and at least seemed to be enjoying their jobs. Having flown on a recent American airline where 'surly' was the default setting of the crew, this was a breath of fresh air. Top marks all round.

Carbon emissions

Estimated emissions of a return economy are 380 kg of CO2.

Essentials

Air New Zealand operates three flights per week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. See airnewzealand.co.nz

The writer was hosted by Visit Sunshine Coast, Tourism Noosa, Sunshine Coast Airport and Air New Zealand.