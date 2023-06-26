Qantas urges travellers to use credits totalling millions of dollars before expiry

Qantas is urging travellers to use credits totalling hundreds of millions of dollars before they expire at the end of the year, offering double the frequent flyer points for those who do so.

The Australian airline extended the expiry date for a third time earlier this year after being accused of inflexibility and poor customer service.

Qantas is sitting on just over A$400 (NZ$435) million worth of Covid-related credits for customers in Australia alone, down from A$800 million in February and an initial figure of A$2 billion.

Most – about 80% – of customers with Covid-related credits can claim a refund if they prefer. Those who booked with the airline will have to call its contact centre to do so, while those who booked via a travel agent should contact their agent.

Qantas chief customer officer Markus Svensson said the airline has made improvements to its systems which have made it easier to claim credits.

“We know the credits system has been challenging because of the sheer complexity of putting millions of bookings in a holding pattern for up to three years.”

QANTAS Qantas has introduced a new online tool to make it easier to claim credits.

Credits can’t be converted into refunds automatically as the credit cards used to make the bookings may have expired, he said.

“We’d obviously like customers to use their Covid credit to fly with us, but if they’d prefer a refund, we’re putting additional processes in place to help with that.”

Qantas has launched a new online tool, ‘Find My Credit’, which enables customers to locate their credit using their original booking reference. Qantas customers with a Jetstar voucher will be able to use the tool to help find vouchers.

To claim double Qantas points for their credits, customers must register on the airline’s website and book an eligible flight.

Qantas is among multiple airlines holding credits for trips that never happened as a result of the pandemic.

In 2020, airlines argued that they couldn’t afford to give everyone a refund because so many flights had been cancelled. Instead, they issued customers with the value of those flights in credit, which could be used to book future travel.

Expiry dates on those credits are now looming – and if customers don’t use them in time, their loss will be the airlines’ gain.

Air New Zealand announced it was extending the expiry of its Covid credits in September last year, giving customers until the end of January 2024 to book, and until the end of 2024 to travel. At the time, chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the extension would affect around 500,000 customers.

However, Air New Zealand won’t share a dollar amount for how much those unspent credits are worth, due to “commercial sensitivity”, according to an airline spokesperson.