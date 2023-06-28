Residents concerned plane noise levels will impact World Heritage site

Local and political representatives meet at Johnsonville Collective Community Hub to discuss alleged noise disturbance from planes flying over northern Wellington suburbs.

Preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney Airport have prompted concerns about planes crossing the Blue Mountains shattering the peace of the World Heritage area.

Anticipated flight paths for the under construction A$5.3 billion international airport, also known as Nancy-Bird Walton Airport, at Badgerys Creek were released on Tuesday.

Construction began three years ago 45km from the Sydney CBD, with the transport hub due to open in late 2026.

It will be the first airport in NSW with no curfew, allowing flights to operate 24/7, and initially have capacity for up to 10 million passengers and 81,000 air traffic movements per year by 2033.

The proposed flight paths, along with estimated aircraft noise impacts, are available through an online Aircraft Overflight Noise Tool.

People in Mount Druitt, Penrith, Windsor, Bankstown, Luddenham and Prospect are likely to be most impacted.

A 20km stretch of land will be subjected to noise levels of about 70 decibels, according to assessment modelling.

The suburb of Erskine Park will be particularly hard hit, with up to 49 flights exceeding 70 decibels likely in a single day.

About 25,000 flights are expected in and out of the airport each year.

Transport Minister Catherine King says community information and feedback sessions will be held across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains in the coming months.

"Communities will be able to find out more information and speak with the flight path design team," she said.

Labor MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman says numerous flight paths will affect the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury.

"These are not the same flight paths that were included in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) of 2015, which had every incoming flight pass over Blaxland," she said in a statement.

Ms Templeman said many residents will be shocked and upset about planes flying over a pristine and quiet World Heritage area.

Blaxland resident Peter Dollin says ambient noise at night is very low in the Blue Mountains and would be hugely disrupted by planes flying over.

"We have quite a special landscape and soundscape. Any kind of noise will really reverberate through our valleys and through escarpments."

Mr Dollin said residents would seek a curfew, similar to Sydney's Kingsford Smith, between 11pm and 6am.

"We think a curfew is at least the minimum that we deserve. Why should we be treated differently to people from eastern Sydney by not having a curfew?"

The preliminary flight paths were developed according to airspace design principles reflecting community feedback from "proof-of-concept" flight paths released in 2015.

These include minimising flights over residential areas and reducing the impact on the community of aircraft operations at night.

Business Western Sydney executive director David Borger said the airport and associated flight paths had been in planning for the past 30 years and no one should be shocked.

"Of course there will be impacts," he told AAP.

"But it nowhere near compares to Sydney airport."

Mr Borger said the airport has been designed to avoid as much residential noise impact as possible.

"It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to generate employment and connect Western Sydney with the world," he said.

Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue chief executive Adam Leto said the impact would be minimal and the project had already begun to generate "massive momentum" in terms of jobs and investment.

"In the majority of instances, planes would not be flying directly over the top of homes, they'll be flying over paddocks," he said.

Later this year, the federal government will release a draft environmental impact statement examining the noise, social and environmental impacts of the flight paths.

The tool is available at: wsiflightpaths.gov.au