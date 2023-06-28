Why your monkey encounter in Bali was a bad idea

An undercover investigation has found most tourism venues in the Indonesian islands fail to meet animals' basic needs.

World Animal Protection (WAP) is urging Kiwis to avoid all activities involving wildlife in Bali and Lombok after an undercover investigation found there is no responsible way to see it on the Indonesian islands, including at popular attractions promoted by global and New Zealand travel companies.

A new report by the charity, revealed exclusively to Stuff in New Zealand, found that, five years on from a damning report into Bali’s wildlife tourism industry, little had changed for the hundreds of animals in captivity in the tourism hot spot, a popular destination for Kiwis, and neighbouring Lombok.

Visiting 34 venues on the two islands this January, investigators observed chained monkeys and elephants, staff regularly jabbing elephants with bullhooks despite claims they are only used in emergencies, primates being used as “photo props” for hours at a time, tigers performing to blaring loudspeakers, typically solitary sea turtles crammed into public-facing areas without water, and tourists swimming with dolphins in artificial pools.

WAP head of campaigns Suzanne Milthorpe said most venues in Bali fail to meet even the most basic needs of captive wild animals.

“As the world has changed so much, with attitudes around wildlife in captivity also shifting, nothing has changed for the hundreds of intelligent animals suffering at these venues, and in some cases, things have become worse.”

The Holidays That Harm report said even opportunities to see free-ranging wildlife, such as macaques and dolphins, should be avoided as they are not managed responsibly – activities promoted by New Zealand and global travel companies.

Andito Wasi Posing for pictures with macaques at the Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali.

In Bali, the Ubud Monkey Forest, also known as the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, and Alas Kedaton are popular spots to see free-roaming monkeys, but investigators found “significant concerns” at both, largely as a result of overtourism and the close proximity between the monkeys and human visitors.

Investigators said Ubud Monkey Forest was peaceful until tourist numbers quickly reached the hundreds and the macaques’ behaviour immediately changed. The monkeys were seen taking, and sometimes eating, peoples’ belongings, including film cartridges and plastic bottles.

While close encounters with humans have been found to be damaging to wildlife, tourists can pay to interact and take selfies with the macaques, usually using food as bait. Guides were observed using food to encourage macaques to sit on tourists’ laps for photos.

“This is concerning as it increases the chance of negative human-animal interactions, and can significantly alter the behaviour of the monkeys,” the report said.

A Topdeck tour promoted by Flight Centre in New Zealand advertises a visit to the Monkey Forest in Ubud, telling guests to “hold onto your phone - they WILL steal it and use all your data FaceTiming their nan”.

Flight Centre New Zealand managing director Victoria Courtney said the travel agency has a “look but don’t touch” approach to wildlife activities, and avoids any that involve riding, performance or closely engaging with wild animals. Alerted to WAP’s concerns about the Monkey Forest, she said the agency had asked its product team in Bali to review it.

Andito Wasi An elephant bathing session at Bali’s Mason Elephant Park and Lodge.

“Our process is to have our product team investigate the related products before taking action, and we have historically worked directly with World Animal Protection to address any issues to ensure we are up to date.

“We have a wide range of ever-evolving products, and we align with suppliers who share the same values. We have a constant review of these products, and if we find any new information or reports on these that don’t meet our policy on wildlife, we automatically stop offering them to our customers.”

Milthorpe said global travel giants such as Trip.com, GetYourGuide, Klook, Traveloka and TUI Musement sell tickets to irresponsible venues in Bali and Lombok, helping drive demand for attractions which involve animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, Expedia and TripAdvisor are among those which sell tickets to the accommodation of venues which feature harmful wildlife attractions.

While some New Zealand companies, such as Haka Educational Tours, are leading the way with responsible animal welfare policies, Milthorpe said WAP would like to work with others to improve their policies “to ensure their customers can trust that what is provided to them is truly responsible”.

Eighty-two percent of the more than 23,000 people across 15 countries interviewed in a 2022 WAP poll said they believed tour operators should not sell activities that caused wild animals to suffer.

WAP/Supplied All venues investigators visited used bullhooks on elephants.

However, the report said it is difficult for tourists to get reliable information because of venues’ predilection for “humane washing” (claiming non-existant or exaggerated animal welfare and species conservation benefits), tourism companies’ lack of clear, adequate animal welfare policies, and the unpredictable impact of overtourism.

“Tourists are therefore being misled into believing companies are protecting wildlife when they are, in fact, helping to sustain the captivity of hundreds of thousands of wild animals in exploitative conditions worldwide.”

The investigation found that five of the six venues with elephants in Bali and Lombok still allow tourists to ride them. Like other activities which require wild animals to be “tamed”, elephant riding is made possible by separating animals from their mothers at a young age and submitting them to training processes involving punishments such as chaining, hitting, isolation and starving - a practice known as “the crush”.

Of the 40 observed elephants across venues, 36 (90%) were being held in severely inadequate conditions, the report said.

“At every venue, elephant handlers (mahouts) were seen with bull-hooks or other pointed implements to express and reinforce their dominance over the elephant. Elephants are jabbed with these to inflict pain and encourage compliance. These are often used daily on the elephants in contrast to the messaging from some venues that they are only for emergencies.”

Andito Wasi An orangutan on display at Bali Safari Marine Park, which claims to be at the front line of wildlife conservation in Indonesia.

At one venue, an elephant was seen pulling a small child through a barrier onto the floor by their backpack after the child, who had been feeding the elephant during a supervised session, turned their back for a photo.

Venues showcasing tigers, dolphins, primates, turtles, birds and reptiles were also found to provide poor conditions for animals. Investigators also found that civet coffee venues, which use civet faeces to create the world’s most expensive coffee, were still commonplace in Bali. These venues poach civets - small, shy, cat-like nocturnal animals - from the wild to make the pricey brew, and typically keep them in poor conditions.

Milbrook said her recent observations at Bali wildlife venues left her “shattered”.

“Meeting one of the elephants at Mason Elephant Lodge really stayed with me. His name was Lukcip. I witnessed him swaying in distress – stereotypic behaviour which is typically a sign of poor psychological wellbeing. Seeing the awful scars on his legs was devastating, knowing these scars might have resulted from him being repeatedly short chained on concrete in between tourist rides, like other elephants we saw at Mason Lodge.”

As tourism businesses in Bali and Lombok try to lure back visitors in the wake of Covid-related travel restrictions, WAP said some are slowly responding to calls for better treatment of animals, while others are simply altering their messaging with exaggerated claims about animal welfare.

Andi Sucirta Investigators observed animals such as monkeys and elephants chained for long periods, in some cases after being forced to perform.

“For example, no venues in Bali can genuinely claim conservation and welfare benefits for elephants in captivity,” the report said.

WAP said wildlife tourism can be good for wild animals and the environment when responsibly managed.

Milthorpe encouraged Kiwi visitors to Bali and Lombok to do their research and not visit any venues where people can ride, touche, bathe or take selfies with captive wild animals.

“The best place to see wild animals is always in the wild. However, sadly in Bali and Lombok, overtourism is a major issue where tourists visiting animals in the wild, or semi-wild spaces is creating severe and negative impacts on the physical and psychological wellbeing of those wild animals. For New Zealanders heading to Bali, it’s best to avoid any and all wild animal activities.

Milthorpe also urged travellers to choose companies with clear, wildlife-friendly policies, and to call out those which profit from animal suffering by signing a WAP petition.

“New Zealanders have choices when they travel and hold plenty of influence by voting with their wallets, showing they will not tolerate travel venues and companies supporting animal exploitation and suffering. The impact can be huge for animals, as reducing the sales of tickets also reduces the economic incentive to breed and capture more wildlife, saving them from a lifetime in captivity.”

Andito Wasi A pangolin on display for selfies at Bali Zoo.

World Animal Protection’s top tips for being a wildlife-friendly tourist