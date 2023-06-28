Human zoos: When does seeing ‘how locals live’ cross the line?

Village visits are common activities for tourists in many parts of Asia, Africa and the Pacific.

OPINION: It’s so common that it barely even registers as a thing. You’re looking down the list of activities on offer: sailing, snorkelling, tennis, village visit, cooking class, basket weaving…

Wait. ‘Village visit’? As in, just go to someone’s home as a tourism experience? Jump on a bus with a whole lot of other visitors and go wander the streets and take photos?

The reason this barely registers as a thing is that it’s so common in certain destinations: much of the Pacific, some of South-East Asia, some of Africa. Essentially, places where the inhabitants have far less money than those who are doing the visiting.

It’s fairly normal for high-end resorts, lodges and tour companies to organise visits of a local village as an add-on activity, something to break up the standard fare of watersports or game drives or historical site visits. Often these are the villages of the same staff who have been busy serving and cleaning up after you for the past few days. Now you get to see their homes.

Is anyone else a little uncomfortable with the optics here? With the ethics?

This is one of those situations where you can apply a simple test: if the roles were reversed, would it be weird? Would you, in your normal day-to-day life in a New Zealand city or wherever you are, invite tourists back to your home to “share your culture”?

Maybe you work in a customer-facing role. Maybe you’re in hospitality. Or medicine. Or law. Or accountancy. Would it feel strange if a busload of your clients arrived at your house each week and you were expected to dress your family up nicely, show people around and smile for their photos?

Of course it would be weird. But this is what we accept as normal in countries poorer than ours. It’s part of the “othering” of those less fortunate, the tendency for tourists to apply different rules to those from other countries who look different, or who are in different socio-economic situations.

This is one of those strange ethical issues where there’s probably goodwill on all sides – and I don’t want to be the Grinch who stole your village visit. But I see several issues.

To begin with, is there no line that can be drawn here between a person’s job and their home life? Do we demand so much of the people serving us on our holiday that they can’t just clock on and clock off, but instead have to share their homes as well?

Perhaps, as we’re often told, locals really do enjoy sharing their culture with visitors. But you can’t deny the performative aspect of a group of people showing up in someone’s home and expecting to be entertained. Is everyone there really on board with this? Are they all happy about it?

This will also, almost always, involve children being treated as a tourism attraction. And yes, maybe those children are having fun, laughing and posing for your photos. But they’re kids. It’s not their job to ponder the ethics of strangers treating them as objects of fascination, breezing in and out of their lives and taking these warm, fuzzy interactions home with them like trinkets.

It’s yours.

The trouble is we, as tourists, tend to like to have a pay-off for our largesse. We want a reward. It’s not good enough to just give money to people less fortunate, to donate a bit of extra cash to the resort or the tour company to pass on to local communities: we want to see their smiling faces when the transaction is made. We want to feel their gratitude.

You could argue that there are huge benefits to these village visits. Humans care more about something when they’ve seen it with their own eyes, when they’ve experienced it for themselves. Maybe it’s far better to see how others live instead of just rocking up to a luxury resort, draining a few Mai Tais and going home again.

And what about your own kids? Surely it’s good for them to see how people from other countries exist, to understand the world the way it really is and develop some empathy.

These are great points, and difficult ones to grapple with. Like I said, I think most people have genuinely good intentions.

Perhaps though, if this shared understanding is important to you, you should be travelling in a different way, one that leads to organic interactions with local people, and that injects money directly into their communities in ways that aren’t performative or exploitative.

Stay, for example, in small, community-owned accommodation rather than foreign-owned resorts. Shop locally for your souvenirs. Eat at restaurants that are owned by locals, and that use food grown and supplied by people in the local community.

It’s possible. It could even become common.

