While his airline was in meltdown, the CEO took a private plane. It didn't go down well

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has apologised for hopping on a private plane to get out of the New York area last week while thousands of United passengers were stranded because the airline cancelled so many flights.

“Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home," Kirby said in a statement issued by the airline. “I sincerely apologise to our customers and our team members who have been working around-the-clock for several days – often through severe weather – to take care of our customers.”

Kirby concluded by promising "to better demonstrate my respect for the dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers”.

Kirby caught the private flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Denver on Wednesday (Thursday NZT), when United cancelled 750 flights – one-fourth of its schedule for the day. That figure does not include flights on United Express.

123RF Cancelled flights left United planes and crews out of position, hobbling the airline when bad weather hit.

United has canceled nearly 3000 flights last week, with the largest number at its Newark Liberty International Airport hub in New Jersey, which was hit by thunderstorms for much of the week.

Kirby blamed disruptions in Newark last weekend on a shortage of Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers. He said in a note to employees “that the FAA frankly failed us” by reducing the rate at which planes could arrive and depart the airport, where United is the dominant carrier.

Cancelled flights left United planes and crews out of position, hobbling the airline when bad weather hit on Sunday, Kirby said.

As United continued to struggle throughout this week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes the FAA, said on Twitter that airlines had recovered from the storms “with the exception of United”. He drove home the point by including a bar graph that compared United’s cancellation rate with the rest of the industry.