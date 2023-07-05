10 fascinating things you never knew about air travel

Some flights have a ‘sterile cockpit’ – meaning pilots can’t chat about anything unrelated to flying during the trip.

Some planes reduce motion sickness

One plane gracing our skies has special features to minimise turbulence by eightfold: the steady 787 Dreamliner. Boeing claims the 787 reduces the need to reach for that motion sickness bag thanks to something they call ‘Smoother Ride Technology’, which dampens bumps when the plane is hit by gusts of air.

How does it work? Because an airplane is a large mass - around 250,000 kgs for the 787 - there’s a time lag between a gust of wind striking the plane and it responding. The tech takes advantage of this lag to compile information from onboard gyroscopic and pressure sensors and accelerometers to figure out a response.

The Smoother Ride Technology goes one step further though, responding to pressure changes in real time and adjusting things like the ailerons and rudder to get ahead of the gust problem.

Side note: we live in a world of collectable weirdness, and sick bag collectors actually exist. Niek Vermeulen from Holland holds the Guinness record for the number of different bags - 6290 airline sickness bags from 1191 different airlines, while at barfbags.com you can search bags in their online museum.

You’re already a first class traveller, sort of

You’re already part of an exclusive airline club. The normalisation of air travel is actually a first world luxury, with 2020 research by Norwegian professor and tourism researcher Stefan Gössling revealing just 11% of the world’s population had been airborne during 2018.

There’s an alarming side to Gössling’s findings though: of that group the 1% frequent flyer cohort are ‘super-emitters’, accounting for more than half of aviation’s total carbon output. Gössling calculated that one wealthy jetsetter “contributes 225,000 times as much to global warming as one of the worlds’ poor inhabitants, not including other emissions associated with their lifestyle.” Definitely time to carbon offset those miles on the next flight, huh?

Your pilots aren’t gossiping

We tend to imagine our pilots as debonair types, sitting up front chatting about the crew, passengers or their hobbies, partners or hanky-panky during their last stopover. Not at all. Aviation rules dictate that, for safety reasons, below 10,000 feet flight crew stick to flight-related conversation only, no extraneous chit-chat allowed.

It actually has a name too: a ‘sterile cockpit’. The rule came into force in the USA in 1981, after the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) found a series of accidents were likely caused by distracted flight crew engaging in non-essential conversations and activities during critical phases of flight.

123RF Canada is a testing spot for aircraft to see if they can withstand freezing temperatures.

Your plane has probably been to Canada

You may never have heard of Yellowknife or Iqaluit in northern Canada, but these towns above the 60th parallel have become the go-tos for aircraft manufacturers like Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer when they need to do cold weather testing.

That includes protocols like the ‘cold soak test’, where the aircraft sits for at least 10 hours at -35 C. So next time you’re on an A380, be assured it has survived a trip to one of the chilliest spots on the planet.

Your plane has speed limits

Below 10,000 feet your jet airliner can’t exceed 250 knots (463kmh). It can’t go faster than 200 knots within 10 nautical miles (18.5km) of an airport, if lower than 914m above the ground.

Also, above 230 knots, the pilots can’t operate their windscreen wipers.

Spare cash? Buy the world’s most expensive plane ticket

Airline ticket prices have soared since Covid but nothing compares to the recent price an Etihad Airways fare from New York City to Abu Dhabi, which was a cool USD$66K (NZ$108k).

Mind you, it was in Etihad’s first class ‘The Residence’, a large 40sqm hotel room-sized suite on the upper deck of an Airbus A380 with all the luxe amenities you ever dreamt of, including a separate bedroom with a queen-sized bed, private bathroom, butler service and of course chauffeur to the airport. Nice for some.

Your aircraft’s tyres are incredible

Those rubber doughnuts taking your weight when you hit the tarmac are pretty special. For a start they’re filled with inert nitrogen, so deal with high and low temperatures better than air, prevent rust forming inside the wheel and won’t react with the rubber at high altitudes.

When you land, did you know the tyres are actually sliding rather than rolling for the first few seconds? They are basically being dragged by the aircraft down the runway until their rotating speed equal the plane’s. Even with that wear and tear, a set of tyres can last for 500 landings, plus you won’t get blow-outs: they’re designed to withstand at least four times their rated pressure over a period of at least three seconds.

Fun fact, the tyres on an Airbus A380 cost about NZ$9000 each.

123RF Airports in places like Singapore and Dubai have longer runways due to the heat.

Can it get too hot to fly?

Global warming could mean global aviation disruptions. Above 30C flying - particularly taking off - gets tricky. Warmer air means less dense air which means less lift. Aircraft can compensate for this by increasing take-off speeds or wing area (using the flaps) and lowering loaded weight.

But then it gets complicated - faster take off speeds and increased wing area mean more fuel burn. As do headwinds. Then there’s runway length. If your plane needs more speed to be able to take off, and the runway is not long enough, the calculations fall apart and you’re grounded. That’s why airports in especially hot places like Dubai and Singapore feature super long runways.

The truth behind that coveted class code on your ticket

People who love to fly probably know what the shorthand codes on their ticket mean. We all want to swing smugly left into ‘J’ (business class) rather than traipse right down to the lowly human traffic jam of ‘Y’ (economy class).

But what’s with these odd designations? Economy is the easier one: when the airlines wanted to standardise the code for a basic Economy fare, agreement was proving difficult, partly because in the USA it was called ‘Coach’. The compromise was to use the last letter of Economy, hence ‘Y’.

When Business Class arrived in the 1970s as an innovation of British Airways, it was called Club Class and received the letter C. Other airlines didn’t care to use BA’s Club Class name, so ‘J’, which was an unused designation, got the slot.

Of course they both pale before the mighty ‘F’ or First Class code, where the moguls, sheiks and movie stars hang out.