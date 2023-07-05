Two passengers injured in an attack that 'shocked' the airline

British Airways told local media the incident was being dealt with by police (file photo).

Two passengers on a British Airways flight to St Lucia have been injured after another flyer reportedly lashed out with a broken wine bottle.

The incident occurred about six hours into the flight on a Boeing 777 from London Gatwick to the Caribbean island.

According to local news agency Loop News, two passengers were arguing mid-flight when one of them lashed out and swung at the other with a broken wine bottle top, before the cabin crew defused the situation.

The suspect reportedly smashed the wine bottle in the galley and used the top to threaten the man. Another passenger who attempted to intervene was also injured, receiving a deep cut and needed treatment by a nurse onboard the flight.

The victims were taken to hospital when the flight touched down in St Lucia, and the suspect was taken into custody.

British Airways told Loop News the incident was being dealt with by police.

“We’re shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident,” the airline said in a statement.

“We want to assure customers that this behaviour will never be tolerated, and we will always take the appropriate action.”

Air travel can unfortunately see some of the worst of human behaviour and tensions can escalate.

During 2022, there were multiple incidents of passenger brawls and flying fists at airports and in the air, with luggage problems, flight cancellations and Covid-related implications seemingly adding to the stress of air travel.