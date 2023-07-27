'Heartbreaking' footage shows 5-star Greek resort before and after wildfire sweeps through

The pool deck is covered in ash, and umbrellas and sun loungers are burnt out.

'Heartbreaking' footage has been shared online showing the damage to a 5-star luxury resort on the Greek island of Rhodes after wildfires swept through.﻿

Thousands have been forced to flee the popular summer holiday destination ﻿as firefighters struggle to contain more than 80 wildfires across Greece, the most serious of which is on Rhodes.

Taking to TikTok, a traveller revealed before and after footage from the Lindos Imperial Resort and Spa, in the village of Kiotari, showing the damage done by fire.

The video ﻿starts off by showing happy holidaymakers relaxing by the pool in the sunshine before it reveals the devastating aftermath of the fire.

The same pool area of the hotel is now covered in ash, with burnt out umbrellas speckling the sundeck and the charred remains of sun loungers in the background.

Some 19,000 people had been evacuated from several locations on the island as wildfires burned for a sixth day.

In a statement on Facebook the hotel said: "The safety and well-being of our guests and staff are our utmost priority and we have taken this precautionary measure to ensure everyone's security.

"We want to emphasise that we are in constant communication with the local authorities, closely monitoring the situation.

TikTok Lindos Imperial Resort and Spa, Greece before the fire.

"Rest assured, we are taking all necessary measures to address the situation responsibly and ensure a safe environment for everyone.

"During this challenging time, we extend our deepest gratitude for your understanding and support."﻿

On social media, people shared their shock and sadness at the scenes.

"We stayed there three weeks ago, this is so sad. Keep safe everyone﻿," one person commented on the clip.

"I spent my first holiday by the sea in this hotel," another wrote.

"My heart is breaking," was another response.﻿

- 9Honey Travel