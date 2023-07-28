Hot planes can be dangerous for flyers. Why are they so hard to cool?

The flight in Spain was delayed for 10 hours, leaving passengers stranded on the plane without air conditioning in a scorching 42-degree heatwave.

On a recent delayed flight in Las Vegas, Delta passengers stuck on the plane experienced such intense heat onboard that people reportedly vomited and passed out. According to the airline, two passengers were taken to the hospital and others were treated on-site.

The incident sparked outrage, a US Transportation Department investigation and an apology from Delta. But the issue of travellers being subjected to uncomfortable temperatures dates back years - and may only get worse as record heat continues to seize the US and Europe.

In the summer of 2017, a mother reported that her infant son overheated and lost consciousness on a delayed United flight in Denver. In 2013, passengers on an Allegiant flight were stuck in Phoenix with no air conditioning for more than two hours.

In recent weeks, several people have aired their complaints on social media as extreme heat has gripped the nation. Crooked Media co-founder Tommy Vietor tweeted that his Delta flight had sat on the tarmac in Atlanta with no power or air for 30 to 45 minutes earlier this month.

"We literally had to ice down our 7-month-old who was bright red and screaming," he wrote. "Indefensible and unsafe for all kids/elderly passengers."

Lauren Moses, a digital sports reporter who lives in Austin, complained in a series of tweets on Friday that she wasn't able to get off her delayed American Airlines flight "with minimal AC" for two hours. Her phone's weather app showed a temperature of 99 degrees (37.2C) outside.

"It was very, very uncomfortable," Moses, who was flying to Los Angeles for her friend's baby shower, told The Washington Post. She said a flight attendant who handed out water after about an hour and a half was "dripping in sweat." The water, she noted, was room temperature, "which means it's hot. Everything is just hot."

StringersHub/AP People began fainting and having panic attacks on a recent Ryanair flight, prompting calls for ambulances.

Why planes are so hard to cool

Air-conditioning systems on commercial aeroplanes are designed to work best in the sky, which can lead to problems on the ground.

"When you talk about airplanes of that type, they're usually anticipating needing to be at 35,000 [feet] cruising for hours, and that's where they're optimised to work the best," said Robert Thomas, an assistant professor of aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Air-conditioning units on planes known as "packs" work by taking hot, pressurised "bleed air" from the plane's engines and cooling it down by using the cold temperature outside the plane at cruising altitude - which can be minus-40 or lower - before pushing it through the cabin.

When an aircraft is grounded and in extreme heat, that same heat exchange isn't possible.

Robert W Mann, an airline industry analyst and consultant, said the temperature regulation systems are powered by each of a plane's main engines or a small jet engine at the plane's tail called the auxiliary power unit, or APU.

In cases where aeroplanes are delayed in a long line, the main engine - the best source of air conditioning - will often be shut down. These planes would have to rely only on the auxiliary power unit to power the plane and keep air cool. And while taxiing, planes often use a single engine to cut down on fuel usage and costs. Capacity for air conditioning is reduced throughout.

Though flight captains, "as final arbiters of flight safety," can, in theory, override either of these standard procedures, "everything is a trade-off," Mann said. "Engine runs during protracted delays consume fuel planned for use to destination, cutting into reserve safety margins, which could in the worst case cause a return to gate for refuelling."

Baking in a tin can

Aeroplanes are also heavily sealed and pressurised, "so, when you're on the ground and the doors are closed ... you're basically the equivalent of the car sitting there in the parking lot with all the windows closed," Thomas said. "You're kind of baking in the sun."

Even without the doors closed, aeroplanes absorb energy from the sun and from the hot ground. When 150 or more passengers are loaded onto the plane, they produce more heat and humidity.

Preboarding, aircraft will often use external units to pump air preconditioned to a temperature considered acceptable to passengers, usually around 70 degrees (21C). On an especially hot day, though, 70-degree air might not be enough to bring cabin temperatures down to more comfortable temperatures.

Billy Nolen, a former FAA acting administrator and chief safety officer at the aircraft company Archer, said that preconditioned air technology can bring down cabin temperatures about 20 degrees. But 20 degrees below 110 is still plenty hot.

"At some point on the temperature scale, the very best unit can only do so much," Nolen said.

According to Mann, the maximum temperature considered comfortable for passengers, preboarding, is generally as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2C).

Thomas said maximum safe temperatures can depend on both aeroplane manufacturers and airlines. Boeing, he said, will have its own set of rules for "what the airplane can handle”. But so can American Airlines, whose rules and procedures will dictate things like how long planes are allowed to wait on the ramp before they have to go back to the gate - or try to.

What airlines are doing

Delta has said it is "looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin" of the plane in Las Vegas last week.

In an email, United spokesman Charles Hobart said the airline works with flight attendants and crew on a flight-by-flight basis to keep the cabin comfortable, using measures like preconditioning and the auxiliary power unit connection before departing.

American Airlines has procedures for crew members and agents to close window shades and open air vents on the cabin any time the temperature climbs above 80 degrees (26.6C). CEO Robert Isom spoke about the challenges of operating in high temperatures during an earnings call this month, saying the carrier is having to use its hot-weather practices "more often and longer throughout the year”.

That includes getting jet bridges with conditioned air to planes at the gate as quickly as possible, doing preventive maintenance on auxiliary power units to keep them from breaking down and only boarding when planes have appropriate air conditioning.

"We're really taking this seriously, and we're going to have to as we go forward," Isom said.