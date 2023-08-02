Which NZ airport will be the future of Air NZ's zero-emission flights?

The national carrier wants its first zero-emission flight to take off in 2026. Video first published in December 2022.

Air New Zealand’s upcoming zero-emission regional planes could be coming to an airport near you.

Aotearoa’s national carrier has today opened expressions of interest to New Zealand airports, in which two will be selected with one being a primary base of operations for the aircraft.

A secondary airport, will be a destination location for a commercial demonstrator – a demonstration flight that will prove the viability of the aircraft, set to take place in 2026.

Although the 2026 demonstration is set to only carry cargo, the aim is to eventually replace its Q300 fleet – the “backbone” of the regions – come 2030.

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin said the primary airport would be the aircraft’s home.

“The primary airport would be where the aircraft lives, it would be where it is maintained and stored. Basically where it is looked after,” she said.

Supplied The commercial demonstrator aircraft is yet to be selected but will be either electric, hybrid orhydrogen fuel celled and will initially operate as a cargo only service.

“The secondary airport would be where the plane flies to and from back to home base.”

The expression of interest document states that both the primary and secondary airports that are selected will need to have at least 1200m of sealed runway with lighting, both will need to be current Air New Zealand destinations.

The primary airport will need an air traffic control service and the ability to store aircraft overnight.

Both international and domestic airports will be considered.

In December, Air NZ unveiled four different zero-emissions planes it was looking to buy.

While three of the planes use runways, like traditional aircraft, one of them stood out as a bit of a wild card – it will lift vertically.

The plane is from USA-based Beta Technologies, which is developing an aircraft known as the ALIA-250.

Hannifin said while Air New Zealand was still deciding on an aircraft, a decision will be made towards the end of the year.

“We’ll be looking at the final selection of the aircraft adjacent to the expression of interest, we’ll make a decision towards the end of the year, and we’ll announce it in 2024,” she said.

At the end of last year, the ​​airline unveiled four different zero-emissions planes it was looking to buy. These included an all-electric nine-seater, one that could take off vertically and one fuelled by green hydrogen.

Hannifin said the move to zero-emissions planes would transform regional air travel in Aotearoa.

LAWRENCE SMITH Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin said the move would help New Zealand reach its net-zero emissions targets by 2050.

“At the moment Air New Zealand fuels all of its planes, whether they’re jets or turboprops using fossil fuel. What we need to do is decarbonise our entire operations,” she said.

“So our regional planes, we’re hoping that the technology is moving in the right direction so in the 2030’s we will be ble to replace our turboprops with new generation places that run on electricity or green hydrogen,” she sauid.

She said the move would help New Zealand reach its net-zero emissions targets by 2050.

The initial demonstrations will only move cargo in 2026, but will expand to passengers in 2028-29.

The two successful airports will be announced in Q2 2024.