New Zealand ranks low on Forbes list of best destinations for ecotourism

New Zealand has ranked close to the bottom of an ‘Ecotourism Index’ designed to help travellers choose sustainable destinations with ample wildlife and protected areas.

To compile the list, Forbes Advisor, the personal finance branch of the global Forbes media business, looked at the percentage of landmass in each country that is protected, the number of Unesco Natural Heritage sites, and the number of bird, plant and protected species. The carbon dioxide emissions in tonnes per capita, environmental factors such as air quality and the protection of land and flora and fauna, and number of species per 10km² were also taken into account.

Each of the 50 countries researched, all of which travelsafe-abroad.com considers safe to visit, was given a total score, with those with the highest numbers being deemed the best for ecotourists.

Brazil topped the list with a score of 94.9 out of 100 thanks to its biodiversity – more than 43,000 animal and plant species – and protected landmass of 30%. The South American country also boasts eight Natural World Heritage Sites, one of which – the Central Amazon Conservation complex – protects threatened species such as the Amazonian manatee and black caiman.

Mexico, where 115 of the 29,000 animal and plant species are protected, came in at number two with a score of 86, also helped by eight Natural World Heritage Sites. These include the islands and islets of the Gulf of California, where 39% of the world’s marine mammals reside.

Australia was the only country outside the Americas to make the top five, coming in at number three with a score of 84. Its ranking was helped by an environmental performance score of 60 out of 100 and 16 Natural World Heritage Sites – the highest number of all countries looked at. One of these – the Great Barrier Reef – is the world’s biggest collection of coral reefs, home to endangered species such as the sea cow and green turtle.

Stuff New Zealand placed 40th on the list of the 50 best holiday destinations for ecotourists.

New Zealand came in at number 40 with a score of 66.7. Aotearoa’s number of animal and plant species per 10km² was the same as Brazil’s at 0.1 – although well below Singapore’s 59.3 – and it has more protected land at 33.4%.

However, New Zealand’s total number of species – 3861 – can’t compete with Brazil’s 43,205, and our seven protected species sit well below Brazil’s 91. New Zealand is also home to just three Natural World Heritage Sites – Tongariro National Park, Te Wahipounamu and the Subantarctic Islands – and the country was found to produce about three times as much carbon dioxide as Brazil at 6.69 tonnes per capita.

New Zealand’s environmental performance score of 56.7 was respectable, beating Brazil’s 43.6 and Mexico’s 45.5 but falling short of Australia’s 60.1 and the UK’s 77.7.

Ecuador, where unusual species such as land iguanas have attracted tourists to the Galápagos Islands since Charles Darwin’s day, placed fourth with a total score of 82.1, and Costa Rica, where almost 14,000 different animal and plant species can be found, came fifth with a score of 81.2.

The most nature-rich countries were found to be Singapore, with 59 animal and plant species per 10km²; Tonga, with 15.9 species per 10km²; and Saint Lucia in the Caribbean with 11.4 species per 10km².

The top five countries for protected land were Bhutan with 49.7%, Brunei with 46.9%, Zambia with 41.3%, Bulgaria with 41% and Slovenia with 40.4%.

Jaime Spaniol/Unsplash Brazil was the most biodiverse of all countries researched with more than 43,000 animal species and plants.

In Europe, the top five countries for ecotourists were judged to be Greece, Bulgaria, Slovenia, France and Spain.

After Australia, the best countries in Asia Pacific for ecotourism were said to be Bhutan with a score of 81, Indonesia with a score of 80.1, Cambodia with a score of 72.6, Singapore with a score of 72, and Tonga with a score of 71.9