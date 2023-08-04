Revealed: The best long-haul economy seat for Kiwi travellers

As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test (video published June 2022).

OPINION: Figuring out the best long-haul economy seat is a complex affair. Do you know the difference between an A380 or 787? Pitch and recline? What about service?

Given our isolation, New Zealand has a wide range of long-haul options – but not all are equal.

Below I’ve ranked my favourites and explained why I love them so much.

Emirates

There are three reasons Emirates is firmly at the top of my list: the plane, seat and service.

The Dubai-based airline is the only regular user of the A380 into Auckland and Christchurch - which is the world’s largest passenger plane.

The A380 is a marvel inside and out. Emirates’ Economy Class product is so good that I’d rate it on par with some premium economy experiences I’ve had.

supplied Emirates flies the A380 to Auckland and Christchurch.

You can’t go past the size of the seat. The pitch is a crucial factor, which is the measurement between the same point on two seats in front or behind. Emirates has 32 to 34 inches (81.3cm to 86.4cm), and as I compare below, leads the pack.

Another important factor (which often gets little consideration) is seat width, which again is a generous 18 inches (45.7cm).

Emirates’ economy entertainment screen is huge at 13.3 inches – surprisingly, that’s larger than Air NZ’s Business Premier screen (although Air NZ’s cabin will get a significant upgrade from 2024, with larger screens).

To top that all off, I really rate Emirates’ service – it’s consistently excellent.

SUPPLIED Singapore Airlines uses the A350 on both the Auckland and Christchurch routes.

Singapore Airlines

The main plane type used by Singapore Airlines on the Auckland and Christchurch routes is the A350. This offers 32 inches of pitch, with 18 inches of width. The screens are 11.6 inches.

The service is some of the best in the sky, and on top of that, the airline seasonally flies its flagship A380 to Auckland between November and March. The seats on its super-jumbo are slightly wider than what it offers on the A350.

Air New Zealand

The national carrier offers 31 to 33 inches of pitch in Economy on its 787 aircraft, which makes it highly competitive. The entertainment screen, at just 9 inches, is smaller – but that will be addressed next year when its 787 fleet begins a significant retrofit. This upgrade will propel Air NZ higher up the list.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Air NZ uses the 787-9 on many long haul routes.

Qatar

From September, the Doha-based carrier will operate its A350 on the Auckland route, which has 31 to 32 inches of pitch and an excellent 11.6-inch screen according to SeatGuru. The service is also exceptional. A solid option.

Qantas

The only long-haul route Qantas operates from Auckland is to New York, but it’s worthy of a mention. Like Air NZ, it flies the 787 on the route with 32 inches of pitch and its economy seats are similarly 17.2 inches wide. However, where Qantas does win is on the entertainment side with a bigger screen than the national carrier.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong-based carrier flies its excellent A350 to New Zealand with a comfy 32 inches of pitch and generous 18 inches of width, giving a roomy feel.

On top of that, Cathay always has excellent service.

Qantas/Supplied Like Air NZ, Qantas uses a 787 on the Auckland to New York route.

The deciding factor

Arguably, there’s little difference between my six favourite airlines flying long-haul routes into and out of New Zealand. The biggest factor, for many, is price.

If you’re able to find a competitive fare on any of the above, you’re in for one of the best economy experiences in the sky.

