Fed-up pilot's stern message for passengers on flight: 'We won't have it'

One passenger filmed the whole announcement made by the captain pre-flight.

Passengers get caught doing all kinds of annoying and rude things on flights all the time.

But one US pilot has said "enough". ﻿

An American Airlines captain made an announcement to passengers on ﻿a recent flight on how to treat the attendants and others on-board.

Comedy writer Anna Leah Maltezos caught the moment on video, sharing the captain's pre-flight speech to Instagram.

"American Airlines Captain Has Had it With Ya'll," she wrote over the video that has now gathered 5.1 million views.

The captain began by addressing the passengers, making it clear the flight attendants are first most there for safety and also to make the flight "enjoyable".

"They're going to take care of you guys but you will listen to what they have to say because they represent my will in the cockpit or in the cabin, and my will is what matters," he said.

The pilot then proceeded to lay down the law of the land.

He asked passengers to be "nice" and "respectful" to one another for the duration of the flight, urging them to treat others the way they would like to be treated.

"I have to say it on every single flight because people don't, and they're selfish and rude, and we won't have it," he explained after voicing that it's basic etiquette he shouldn't have to be reminding people of.

The captain's next order of business was making sure everyone put their carry-on belongings in the right place and out of other people's way.

He reminded the flight that everyone has "paid for a space", so to be respectful of their personal boundaries.

"Don't lean on other people. Don't fall asleep on other people. Don't drool on them unless you've talked about it and they have a weather-resistant jacket," he joked.

The captain made it clear that he was not here for people playing their music or movies out loud on his plane.

Over the announcement, he asked passengers playing videos to use headphones or Airpods to listen privately.

"The social experiment on listening to videos on speaker mode and talking on a cellphone on speaker, that is over," he declared.

The pilot made it clear that not playing anything out loud so the rest of the plane can hear is "just part of being in a respectful society."

As for people in the middle seat, the American Airlines captain had a small peace offering for them.

After acknowledging that middle-seaters got the short straw, the pilot claimed that they "own" both the armrests on either side of their seat.

"That is my gift to you," he ended his speech before officially welcoming the passengers onboard the flight for take-off.

"Thank you for coming to his TED talk," Maltezos jokingly captioned the video.

Many of the comments on the video commended the pilot for his check on poor etiquette, pointing out that if anyone disagreed, then chances were they were the problem.

"The people complaining about his speech are the people that need to hear it," one person wrote.

"He's not wrong. For him to say this, that means he's fed up with all these childish adults," another said.

One person even suggested to get the pilot to write the "official pre-flight checks" for the airline.

"I'd appreciate this speech on every flight because people really act up on flights lately and don't know protocols," another agreed.

Speaking to People, Maltezos said that she found the whole moment "entertaining" and claimed no one seemed upset at the stern speech.

"I didn't notice any negative vibes or reactions on the plane, just a chuckle here and there," she said.

However, the writer did note that it was "oddly quiet" after, suggesting that "maybe everyone was just so awed by the gift of double armrests they were left speechless.”

This story was originally published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.