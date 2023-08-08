Black box wiped after engine failure saw trans-Tasman flight call mayday

Flight QF144 lands safely in Sydney after striking difficulties on the journey from Auckland.

A black box on a Boeing 737 that had an engine failure while travelling over the Tasman Sea has been “inadvertently overwritten”, a report has found.

The flight left Auckland on 18 January 2023 when – an hour and a half later – passengers heard a bang. Its left engine had shut down midair.

The crew declared mayday and began the 24,000ft descent with just one functioning engine.

No one was injured as the plane landed safely in Sydney Airport.

A report into the incident by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau found the engine failure was caused by a separation of the radial driveshaft, which resulted in a mechanical discontinuity between the engine core and accessory gearbox.

The failed driveshaft also prevented the engine from restarting in-flight.

The report also found that the black box was “inadvertently overwritten” at Sydney Airport while the plane was undergoing maintenance.

“As a result of this incident, Qantas has enhanced their procedures to prevent inadvertent overwrite of cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders,” the report said.

Nine/Supplied Qantas flight QF144 comes in to land at Sydney Airport after issuing a mayday call en route from Auckland.

On the day of the flight, more than 100,000 people were tracking it on the website FlightRadar24 while it was in the air.

Emergency services were on standby for when the plane landed, but they were not needed.

A passenger, Leslie Spring, previously told Stuff the flight was bumpy, but felt similar to regular turbulence.

“[The staff] were brilliant, if they hadn't told us we wouldn't have known," Spring said.

“They just said there would be a fire crew just in case, reassuring to know they were on the ball.”

Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the incident highlighted the positive outcomes of effective decision-making in aviation safety.

In a “safety message”, the bureau stressed the importance of considering all available options and maintaining a high level of situational awareness.

“Operators need to ensure correct procedures are in place to protect information recorded during the flight that enhances the accuracy and effectiveness of a safety investigation,” the report said.