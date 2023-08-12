This is your last chance to see Air New Zealand's teal plane tail

The team at Airbus in Blenheim gives Air New Zealand planes a new look.

Look to the skies this weekend, and you might get to see a little teal tail winging its way across Aotearoa for the final time.

Air New Zealand’s last remaining teal-tailed Q300 will be heading to Blenheim on Sunday evening to undergo the paint job that will see it sporting the iconic black and white livery used by the rest of the fleet.

The airline had eight of the turboprops that were still painted in the teal blue “Pacific Wave” livery from the early 2000s. The hue was a nod to the airline’s history – it started life in 1940 as Tasman Empire Airways Limited (TEAL).

But over the past few months, the airline has been giving the aircraft makeovers to update their look, to the black and white livery with silver fern that was introduced in 2013.

This work has been done at the Airbus facilities in Blenheim, with the two-week process including stripping the existing paint, repainting, refinishing and reweighing the aircraft, before it can leave the hangar.

Stuff Paint it black: It’s the end of an era for Air New Zealand’s teal tail.

The aircraft still awaiting its paint job is registered as ZK-NEO. According to Flightradar24, the aircraft will have a busy day on Sunday, flying from Christchurch to Nelson in the morning, then making three trips between Nelson and Wellington, before flying from Wellington to Tauranga and back.

It will then make its final teal-tailed journey from Wellington to Blenheim, arriving just after 8pm.

The refreshed aircraft is set to re-enter service on Monday, August 28.

The Q300 aircraft seat 50 passengers and are used on Air New Zealand’s regional network.