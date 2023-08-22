All travellers flying into NZ can now do their arrival form online

Brook Sabin got a sneak peek of the new system, and it tested his patience.

All travellers flying into New Zealand now have the option to complete a digital declaration instead of filling in a paper arrival card.

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) this week became available for passengers flying into Auckland Airport, after last month it launched for passengers flying into Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown airports.

The new system replaces the paper arrival cards most travellers entering New Zealand were previously handed out on the plane. However, there is still a paper form available for travellers who are not able to complete the declaration online.

As with the paper arrival cards, the NZTD collects travel, customs, immigration and biosecurity information. Customs says it takes around 10 minutes to complete.

Travellers can submit the declaration within 24 hours of departing for New Zealand. The form can be accessed via the NZTD website, or by downloading the NZTD mobile app. An internet connection is needed to submit the declaration.

123rf You won’t need a pen, but you will need wi-fi to complete the new arrivals form.

The declaration is then linked to the traveller’s passport and is automatically assessed when scanned on arrival in New Zealand.

Customs’ NZTD senior responsible owner Sharon May said over the past few months they had tested the system and operational processes across all of New Zealand’s international airports.

“These trials have proved the technology works and helped to prepare border staff for the introduction,” she said.

”There’s already been a positive response to the New Zealand Traveller Declaration with over 20,000 travellers choosing to complete a digital declaration since the system has been available for people arriving at Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown airports.”

Passengers and crew entering the country on cruise ships will be able to use the digital system from October 31.

