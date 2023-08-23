The country offering free rail travel … if you get a tattoo

The Klimaticket has been praised as a model of subsidising rail travel that could be emulated by other European states looking to cut carbon emissions.

Free train travel for a year is being offered to anyone who gets a tattoo advertising Austria’s new single-ticket railcard.

Leonore Gewessler, Austria’s climate minister and a Green party MP, offered the deal in return for the new Klimaticket – worth €1000 (NZ$1825) – at a music festival in the town of St Pölten at the weekend.

She posted a photo of a tattoo on her own arm with the words “Gewessler takes the lead”.

But while her tattoo was soluble, the tent was offering free annual railcards to the first three people to get the word Klimaticket, which means climate ticket, permanently tattooed onto their arm.

Gewessler insisted that the promotion was unproblematic, but critics have accused her of exploiting young people and using their skin to advertise her policies.

“This has been carried out with great care. It is only done during daylight and only offered to people over the age of 18,” she told a local television station.

“The people who get the tattoos mostly already have some,” she added.

‘Sustainably stupid’

But Henrike Brandstötter, an MP for the liberal NEOS party, said: “Offering people money for putting advertising under their skin reveals an unacceptable view of humanity from a government minister.”

Florian Klenk, editor-in-chief of the weekly Falter magazine, wrote on Twitter: “What will come next? A free heat pump for anyone who tattoos Gewessler’s name on his forehead?”

Austria’s liberal Standard newspaper described the deal as “sustainably stupid”, while the Salzburger Nachrichten condemned it as “naked cynicism”.

This time of year is known as Sommerloch – summer doldrums – in the German-speaking world, when politicians are known for coming up with leftfield pledges to grab media attention.

Other proposals this summer include one by the opposition Social Democrats to enshrine the right to a free bathing spot at the lake in the constitution, as well as a pledge by Karl Nehammer, the Austrian chancellor, to constitutionally protect the right to carry cash.

While the Austrian government is struggling in the polls on around 35%, the Klimaticket has been praised as a model of subsidising rail travel that could be emulated by other European states looking to cut carbon emissions.