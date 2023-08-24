Ireland's pubs closing at faster rate than ever before in major blow to tourism

Irish pubs are one of the Republic’s most ubiquitous cultural exports around the world, and a huge draw for tourists to the island.

For the millions of tourists who flock to Ireland each year, a pint of Guinness in a traditional Irish pub is a must.

But that rite of passage could be under threat because the beloved boozers, famous for cosy atmospheres and live music, are closing faster than ever before, the pub industry said in a sobering warning on Wednesday.

Almost a quarter (22.5%) of Ireland’s pubs – almost 2000 in total – have called time forever since 2005, a report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) found.

An average of 152 pubs have shut down every year since 2019, with more than 450 going out of business since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. The pandemic, high excise duties and rising energy prices are blamed for the pubs closing so quickly.

“The pub is the number one reason why people come to Ireland, while listening to music in the Irish pub is the number one reason tourists would return,” the DIGI said.

Anthony Foley, an economist who analysed the figures on behalf of the DIGI, said Irish pubs were “a significant component of the tourism infrastructure and the tourism experience, which is based on hospitality and service provision”.

“There are now 1937 less locations for visitors to find and benefit from services such as food and entertainment,” he said.

The biggest impact has been in rural Ireland. 3.4% of pubs in Dublin closed between 2005 and 2022, but County Limerick lost just under a third of all its pubs. Roscommon lost 30%, with Cork recording a similar level of closures.

The loss of the pubs is also affecting local communities and increasing the risk of loneliness among the elderly.

Ireland’s remaining 6680 pubs are “at the cultural and social heart of their communities, supporting social relationships and community cohesion and social capital, reducing the risk of isolation,” said Foley.

Kathryn D’Arcy, of the DIGI, said the sector was “fighting against continued decline due to a number of significant external pressures – many of which are outside of our control”.

She told The Irish Times that Ireland had “some of the highest excise duties in the world and the second-highest in Europe overall, despite the industry being at the heart of Ireland’s tourism sector” and called for help for the pubs, especially in rural areas.

The Telegraph has asked Ireland’s department for tourism and culture for comment.