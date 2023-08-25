Why is Qantas promising cheaper flights when Air New Zealand won't?

So, are airfares going up or are they coming down?

With Air New Zealand warning the era of cheap flights is over as trans-Tasman rival Qantas promises prices will come down, it’s hard to know what to believe.

As airlines slowly take possession of new planes to keep up with demand, travel experts say fares will come down, with some saying smaller airlines like Air New Zealand may struggle to remain competitive.

Announcing Air New Zealand’s $412 million annual profit on Thursday, CEO Greg Foran said while the airline was working to reduce airfares, travellers shouldn’t expect a return to 2019 prices.

Four new aircraft on regional, trans-Tasman and Pacific Island routes will add capacity, which should help bring prices down, he said. The caveat: Rising costs will prevent them from returning to what they were before the pandemic.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce, meanwhile, said the Aussie carrier’s prices peaked in late 2022, and that passengers could expect lower fares as capacity returned to the aviation sector as a whole.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Qantas and Air New Zealand have very different predictions for airfares going forward.

“No business is immune to the pressures of inflation at the moment. We understand the need for affordable travel,” he said.

Travel Agents Association New Zealand president Brent Thomas predicted that passengers would see prices fall as airlines put on extra planes and competition intensified. In such a setting, smaller airlines, such as Air New Zealand, might find it hard to compete with, let alone beat, others on price, he said.

“It’s a tough industry, the airline industry – and size does matter. Having deeper pockets allows you to be very competitive when you need to be.”

After Covid-related travel restrictions eased, Air New Zealand enjoyed a dominant position on routes to and from New Zealand, but this is changing. Qantas has announced a major boost to New Zealand services, and multiple airlines – including Qantas, United, Delta, Air Tahiti Nui and Fiji Airways – are either operating flights from Aotearoa to North America, or planning to.

“That competition is certainly going to change the pricing, and that’s because there are going to be more fares for people to tap into,” Thomas said. “Air New Zealand is a good airline, but it’s a small airline. On some routes they’ll be price takers, not price makers.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran’s advice to travellers looking for reasonable prices was to “book early”.

Aviation expert Irene King also said Qantas’ larger size puts it in a better position to lower prices, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will undercut Air New Zealand.

“Qantas operate off a larger population base, so their underlying support is that much larger,” she said.

“Air New Zealand can be and is a competitive alternative to Qantas in some markets, but the market dominance of Qantas in Australia which is around five to six times larger than the New Zealand domestic market, speaks volumes.”

Kan Tsui, an aviation professor at the University of Southern Queensland, said Qantas has greater incentive to lower prices because it faces fierce competition both within Australia and internationally. The flying kangaroo has about a 60% share of the Australian market, while Air New Zealand’s share of the New Zealand market surpasses 90%.

Tsui predicted that higher operating costs than in pre-Covid days along with issues such as high inflation, volatile jet fuel prices and pilot shortages will keep airfares relatively high for the next year or so, but he expects to see cheaper fares on highly competitive routes such as trans-Tasman services.

Air New Zealand will also face particularly stiff competition on North American routes where it will be taking on multiple, and much larger, players. Qantas will be among them with its plans to introduce more direct flights to the US, including non-stop services from Sydney to London and New York.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said passengers could expect lower airfares as capacity returned to the airline sector.

Posting a $A2.47bn (NZ$2.68bn) profit on Thursday, Qantas said it had placed a multi-billion dollar order for 24 widebody aircraft which will help drive its expansion into North America.

Qantas plans to take delivery of 169 new aircraft between 2023 and 2030, while Air New Zealand has 16 planes set to join its fleet between 2024 and 2028, and is expected to release details shortly on a leased Boeing 777-300ER which will add an extra 3000 seats to its international network.

“Qantas are recognising that they are investing in a significant amount of aircraft, and they’re going to have to fill those and stimulate demand to do that,” Thomas said. “Price is one of the major levers of that.”

Air New Zealand is already feeling pressure from Qantas on North American routes, including its flagship Auckland to New York service.

“We can all see that Qantas has got a plane that’s better suited for the New York route,” Thomas said. “They haven't had the problems that Air New Zealand had, therefore they've gone to daily. Those flights need to be over 80% full to make a profit so they’re going to have to be priced accordingly.”

King is confident that airfares will come down as airlines’ capacity increases and competition heats up.

“Airfares are just a supply and demand equation playing out in people’s pockets. The more choice, the lower the price.”