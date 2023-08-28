Qantas boss braces for Senate inquiry turbulence

As Trans-Tasman travel returns in full force, Stuff Travel put both carriers through a mystery test (video published June 2022).

Outgoing Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce is set for a grilling by senators on cost of living pressures, as the airline is criticised for its huge profits.

Mr Joyce, who will step down in November, will appear before a Senate committee on the rising cost of living on Monday.

It will be the first time in almost a decade the airline boss has appeared before a parliamentary committee.

The Flying Kangaroo posted a record underlying profit of A$2.47 billion (NZ$2.68bn) for the past financial year, after it recorded a loss of almost A$2 billion the year before.

The airline had been under fire for posting the profit despite receiving A$2.7 billion from taxpayers in financial support during the pandemic, including A$900 million from the JobKeeper program.

Mr Joyce previously said the airline would not repay the money to the government because the funds went to employees.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Qantas Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce speaks during a press conference during the Qantas Group full-year results announcement.

The government has said it had no intention of pursuing the return of the money, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledging record profits were a sign of the tourism industry bouncing back after a pandemic-induced downturn.

Competition in the airline industry is also expected to feature during questioning, after a request from Qatar Airways to the federal government for additional flights to Australia was rejected.

Despite both airlines being members of the Oneworld alliance, Qantas opposed the plan for the extra Qatar flights.

An inquiry last week was told Qantas was deliberately cancelling flights between cities to stop competition with other airlines.

Executive general manager of Sydney Airport Rob Wood told a parliamentary inquiry Qantas and Virgin aimed to prevent new companies accessing airports.

Qantas rejected claims it had been hoarding slots at airports.