Two New Zealand airports named among world's best for queuing times

Airport queues have been causing migraine-level headaches for travellers around the world since Covid-related restrictions eased, but you can rest easy if you’re flying into or out of Wellington and – to a lesser extent – Christchurch.

At least that’s the upshot of new research by holiday home rental company Casago, which used customer reviews from airlinequality.com, a site run by Skytrax of World Airline and World Airport awards fame, to compile a list of the best and worst airports in the world for queueing. Customer reviews on the site give airport queueing times a rating between one and five.

Despite being a major transit hub, Singapore Changi Airport was named the world’s best for queuing times, with 74.5% of reviewers giving them a four or five-star rating.

One five-star reviewer said: “Despite it being large I generally find it takes 20 minutes from gate to taxi which is exceptional.”

Cambodia’s Siem Reap International Airport took second place, with 71.43% of its ratings being four or five stars, while South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport came in third with 70.45% of its reviews being positive.

Canberra Airport was judged to be the best in Australasia for queuing times, coming in at number five with 67.86% of reviewers giving them a four or five-star rating.

Supplied Passengers queuing at Wellington Airport.

Only two New Zealand airports featured on the top 20 list: Wellington at number seven with 66.67% of its ratings being four or five stars, and Christchurch at number 10 with 63.89% percent of its reviews being positive.

Passengers caught up in “queue-mageddon” at Auckland Airport probably won’t be surprised to see Auckland Airport did not make the list.

However, some might raise an eyebrow at Wellington and Christchurch airports’ relatively high rankings – passengers up and down the country have complained of long queues in recent years.

No New Zealand airport made the list of the world’s worst airports for queuing though. The titleholder in that regard was Grenoble Alpes Isere Airport in France with just 1.56% of reviews being four or five stars, followed by Sangster International Airport in Jamaica with 3.23% positive reviews.

One reviewer described Grenoble airport, which draws long lines during ski season, as “far too understaffed” with a “woefully ineffective queuing system”.

“It took us ages to collect our luggage when we arrived too (over 1.5 hours after clearing customs, which took an hour to get through).”

Jamaica was said to be the worst country in the world for airport lines – local airports were only rated positively by passengers 6.25% of the time.

Just over 40% of reviewers gave queuing times at New Zealand airports four or five stars – far better than Jamaica’s score but far short of Singapore’s positive review score of 74.63%