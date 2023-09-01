France calls for an end to cheap flights in Europe

Until hydrogen is a viable aviation fuel, anyone getting on a long-haul flight will leave a big carbon footprint (file photo).

France wants to scrap €10 (NZ$18) airfares and establish minimum ticket prices within the European Union as part of a strategy to reduce air travel and curb emissions.

Clément Beaune, the French transport minister, said the era of rock-bottom airfares has come to an end and that he will be presenting his proposal on regulating prices among low-cost carriers to his colleagues at the EU in the coming days.

“Plane tickets at €10, at a time of ecological transition, this is no longer possible,” Beaune said in an interview with the French news magazine L’Obs. “This does not reflect the price for the planet.”

Scrapping bargain airfares within Europe and making air travel more expensive is Beaune’s latest salvo in “the fight against social and environmental dumping”.

Earlier this month, the minister announced the possibility of hiking taxes on plane tickets, “not for the pleasure of taxing” but to finance investments in ecological transition, namely rail travel.

Stuff There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

‘Shocking’ that train costs more

“It allows us to finance investments in the train. Many people tell us that they are shocked that, often, the plane costs less than the train. We need more investments in the railway,” Beaune said in an interview with the radio station RMC.

A Greenpeace report released in July found that train tickets in France are on average 2.6 times more expensive than plane tickets.

Britain was the worst offender on the list of countries, with train tickets averaging four times the cost of a plane ticket. After Britain came Spain, with France and Belgium in third place.

In May, France’s ban on short-haul domestic flights for trips that can be completed in less than two and a half hours by train came into effect. But critics have called the decree toothless because the ban came with a slew of caveats and only impacted three main flight routes connecting Paris-Orly Airport with Bordeaux, Lyon and Nantes.

Last year, Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, made a similar announcement about the end of an era for cheap air travel, and said that his airline would no longer offer €10 tickets in light of the rising cost of fuel following Russia’s war on Ukraine.