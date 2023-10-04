The secret to scoring one of Air New Zealand's new gourmet meals

Gluten-free LILO Dessets cheesecakes are made with fruit that might otherwise have been wasted.

OPINION: Traditionally, it hasn’t been advisable to order a ‘special meal’ in the skies unless you absolutely have to.

While flying at altitude dulls our taste buds, making all food less flavoursome than it would be on the ground, meals designed for special dietary requirements are often about as tasty as something you’d be served up in a hospital or rest home.

Twenty years ago, this would have been understandable. When I first went gluten- and dairy-free, the loaves of bread I forced down were so hard I had to swallow several times to get them down my throat, and the yogurts, usually made from soy, bore a strong resemblance to melted plastic.

These days, though, cafés, restaurants and producers catering for plant-based customers or those with food allergies or intolerances are often among the most creative you’ll find anywhere. Even my late dad, a Yorkshireman who classified anything with nuts or seeds in it as “bird feed” was so impressed with the raw vegan cheesecake he sampled at a plant-based café he was dragged to that he began googling raw vegan cheesecake recipes as soon as he got home.

Somehow, the airline industry missed the memo, continuing to believe, despite mounting evidence to the contrary, that meals free of animal products or common allergens also have to be taste free.

Thankfully, the tide is starting to turn. As requests for special meals have increased, airlines have realised they need to up their game to keep those with dietaries happy. Emirates, for example, has 15 different special meals – including ones for those who only have eyes for cake or champagne.

Air New Zealand has not been a trailblazer in this space, but it is making an effort. On my last domestic flight, passengers were offered a piece of gluten-free chocolate fudge in addition to the regular Cookie Time.

Now, it’s going a step further, offering revamped menus for its four most popular special meals in premium cabins from Auckland: Vegan (VGML), vegetarian lacto (VLML), gluten-free (GFML), and child’s meals (CHML).

Even if you don’t have any dietaries, they’re worth considering: they wouldn’t sound out of place on a posh restaurant menu. The gluten-free can look forward to eye fillet with kūmara and roast shallots, poached chicken with Asian-style salad, and a golden kiwifruit and lemon cheesecake with mango passionfruit compote. The sweet treat is made by Kiwi company LILO Desserts, which uses oddly shaped fruit which would otherwise go to waste.

The other new gluten-free option is hot smoked salmon with cucumber and dill salsa verde, roast chicken with pumpkin and thyme risotto, and a summer fruit dessert with boysenberry compote.

Plant-based passengers are also well catered for, with vegetarian mains including charred broccolini with soft polenta, and fricelli pasta with broccoli, roasted shallots, leafy greens and Parmesan cheese. These are complemented by pumpkin hummus with roasted artichokes, feta and sunflower seeds, or a mini meze platter consisting of dolmades, tomato, cucumber and pomegranate salad, and beetroot dip. Plus cheesecake with compote for dessert.

Vegans, meanwhile, can choose between mains of plant-based “chicken” tikka with turmeric rice and eggplant chutney, and spinach and ricotta ravioli with basil pesto and sautéed greens.

Mini flyers can opt for either creamy chicken “zoo animal pasta” with vegetable crudités and hummus and a chocolate and raspberry lamington, or mild butter chicken with a chicken and mozzarella appetiser plate and a “tropical cake”.

The new special meals come just over a month after Air New Zealand unveiled its ‘ordinary’ in-flight menu for premium cabins.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline understands the importance of catering to diverse dietary preferences and requirements with “innovative and high-quality” options.

“The process of selecting the new products was a collaborative effort involving our dedicated culinary and in-flight experiences teams. We carefully reviewed the latest culinary innovations within the industry and sought out local, sustainable, and delicious options that would elevate our special meals. Every product was chosen to provide the highest quality and taste, aligning with the changing preferences of our customers.”

Geraghty said feedback on the new menus had been “overwhelmingly positive”, adding that the airline is committed to “ensuring an inclusive, enjoyable dining experience for all customers”.

In that respect, the airline is off to a good start. But it will be interesting to see whether it eventually commits to zhuzhing up the special meals for passengers in economy.