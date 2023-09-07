Airbus, Air NZ and others join forces to launch green hydrogen aviation

Airbus was developing the world's first hydrogen aircraft for commercial use.

A group of businesses has put forward a plan that would see liquid hydrogen-fuelled aircraft flying New Zealand's domestic routes.

The New Zealand Hydrogen Aviation Consortium said the shift to hydrogen power would remove up to 900,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year by 2050.

The consortium members were Airbus, Air New Zealand, Christchurch Airport, Fortescue, Hiringa Energy and Fabrum.

They have released a report, Launching Green Hydrogen Powered Aviation in Aotearoa New Zealand, examining the hydrogen supply chain, measuring how much would be needed and developing a blueprint to transition to a green hydrogen aviation system.

It also had recommendations for regulations and incentives needed to make the shift.

The consortium wanted cross-party support and for the government to get behind the scheme.

Airbus was developing the world's first hydrogen aircraft for commercial use. Spokesperson Karine Guenan said New Zealand was uniquely positioned to lead the testing and deployment of low-carbon aircraft.

"The country's large potential renewable electricity and water resources are key advantages, while the size of aircraft used here and the length of routes flown match the capabilities of hydrogen-powered aircraft.

"This report lays out the ecosystem required to make that happen. It is a first step and Airbus is committed to leveraging our expertise to work with government, iwi, industries and other stakeholders to bring it to life."

Christchurch-based company Fabrum was already working on hydrogen aviation projects overseas. Chairperson and co-founder Christopher Boyle said green hydrogen was an important part of the future of clean flight.

The report said that for hydrogen aviation to take off, New Zealand would need to generate more renewable energy to support green hydrogen production and develop infrastructure to move the energy where it was needed. It said policies and regulations would be needed to support the work.