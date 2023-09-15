'Elephant whisperer' Lek Chailert in NZ to expose 'ugly truth' of tourism sector to Kiwis

"Lek” Chailert comes up against the 'Elephant Mafia' in her tireless quest to save Asia's elephants in tourism from abuse.

The world-famous conservationist star of a new documentary making its New Zealand premiere humbly insists that anyone can be an “elephant whisperer”.

From a remote hill tribe in northern Thailand, Saengduean “Lek” Chailert has become something of an international celebrity for her efforts to save the Asian elephant from inhumane human practices. The Ford Foundation called her a “Hero of the Planet” in 2001. Time Magazine labelled her a “Hero of Asia” in 2005. Then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton included her as one of six “Woman Heroes of Conservation” in 2010.

Her sanctuary, Elephant Nature Park, in the lush Mae Taeng valley north of Chiang Mai, is home to more than 120 elephants rescued from abusive and traumatising situations, and her international non-profit Save Elephant Foundation (SEF) has rehabilitated many more.

And yet, chatting to Stuff ahead of her New Zealand visit, timed to coincide with the release of Jaz Lewis’ feature documentary Elephant Mother highlighting her struggles with the so-called Elephant Mafia, Chailert insists that we all have the ability to connect with the second-largest land animal on Earth – if our hearts are in the right place.

“When we start to look after them, we can gain the trust from them,” Cahilert, whose nickname Lek means ‘tiny’ in Thai slang, said. “I think anyone can get connection with elephant if they open their heart to them. People call me elephant whisperer, but anyone can be elephant whisperer if we all give our heart to the elephant. There is no trick on that. Only give heart to them.”

The first female from her village to attend school, Chailert found her calling when she encountered elephants in the logging industry as a high school student. Seeing a bull elephant badly beaten and scream in pain as he pulled a giant log left such a deep impression on her that she became determined to rescue him. When she finally saved enough money to buy him, she was told he had died. So she embarked on a bigger mission still: to save as many of Asia’s mistreated elephants as she could.

Supplied Chailert at her Elephant Nature Park in northern Thailand, home to more than 120 rescued elephants.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that Thailand had around 200,000 elephants at the beginning of the 20th century, half captive and half wild. Today, government agencies estimate the country has just 7400 in total, 3800 captive and 3600 wild.

Elephants were integral to Thailand’s logging industry, performing back-breaking work until what Chailert described as “the end of their days”. When the practice was banned in 1989, some continued to work illegally while others were abandoned by owners who could no longer afford their upkeep. Still others were sent to elephant camps, where tourists could ride them and watch them perform tricks – many of which remain popular to this day.

To domesticate elephants, their handlers subject them to a process known as ‘the phajaan’, which involves beatings and food, sleep and water deprivation to break the elephant’s spirit.

“They want to make the elephant do anything to serve people,” Chailert said. “They get abused. The cruelty – it’s unbelievable.”

Domestic elephants are not protected under Thai law, but rather classified as livestock, which Chailert said makes helping them a challenge.

“Thailand uses elephant as symbol of the country, but they have no law to protect them. So I decided to stand up to voice for them because they are very quick to disappear if we don’t protect them from the cruelty.”

Save Elephant Foundation Chailert said described the cruelty used to tame elephants as ‘unbelievable’.

In some ways, Chailert said elephants in tourism lead even tougher lives than those in logging.

“When they do the logging they just pull the log, but when they are in tourism they have to do a lot of unbelievable shows. They get more cruelty from training to do a painting, to play soccer, to do a lot of unnatural tricks.

“If they work for logging, they work four, five, six hours, and after work the owner or mahout let them enjoy the jungle. Even if they are chained, they are still surrounded by nature. But if they work in tourism, sometimes there are busloads of tourists, so they work very hard all day. And after work they are chained in a concrete room.”

As social animals, elephants in tourism also suffer as a result of being separated from their families and herds.

“The mother is separated from the baby, and they never become family again,” Chailert said. “That is the worst part.”

Most of the animals at Elephant Nature Park have been overworked and abused and arrive in “bad condition” – some blind and some with broken legs or hips. The vast majority arrive with “huge mental issue” as a result of lifelong abuse.

Save Elephant Foundation Chailert hopes the Elephant Mother documentary will help open people’s eyes to the treatment elephants face in the tourism sector.

Chailert and her team of volunteers introduce new arrivals to “a new family” of elephants, as “we believe that only elephant can understand each other, not us”.

Most are too old, sick or traumatised to live in the wild, so remain at the sanctuary, where they are free to interact and roam freely. Tourists can visit, but they observe rather than touch the elephants, other than to help feed them in some cases.

The sanctuary has also taken in about 5000 other animals “dumped” during the pandemic, including cats, dogs, buffalo, horses, rabbits and monkeys. While a strain on the sanctuary’s resources, one senses that Chailert couldn’t turn away an animal in need.

In starring in the film, and indeed all her advocacy work, Chailert aims to shine a light on the cruel practices the tourism industry subjects elephants to in the hope it will dissuade people from riding elephants or watching them perform tricks in Thailand and other countries where they are exploited.

“I think the tourism industry will keep using elephants as long as people want to see them doing unnatural tricks,” she said. “I want people to know the ugly truth behind the scenes.”

The Elephant Mother (PG13) will screen at Christchurch’s Aurora Centre at 6:15pm on Monday September 18. Screenings will be followed by a Q&A with Chailert.