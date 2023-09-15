RIP quince paste: Air NZ brings back Koru Hour camembert

The quince paste is gone, but the comically large slices of cheese are set to remain.

It’s official - the quince paste is goneburger.

Air New Zealand has confirmed it has ditched the divisive fruit jelly during its Koru Hour cheese and cracker service, and has brought back the camembert.

“From 11 September 2023, we welcomed camembert back to our Koru Hour flights. While quince paste and edam were a fantastic pair, camembert is more of a solo flier, so we’ve said mā te wā to quince paste for now,” the airline said in a statement to Stuff Travel.

Koru Hour is the airline’s drinks and nibbles service on A320 jet flights between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown with a flight time of more than 50 minutes, on weekdays between 4.35pm and 7.05pm. During these flights, passengers are offered cheese, crackers and alcoholic beverages as part of the snack service.

It’s become famous over the years for having comically large slices of cheese compared to the wafer thin cracker.

In April 2022, the airline sparked outrage amongst its frequent Koru Hour fliers when it changed the cheese offering - ditching the camembert in favour of edam, and introducing quince paste.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Evolution of Snacks: some of the airline’s food offerings in recent years.

But now the airline has reverted to its old winning formula. In response to a query regarding the number of crackers that will continue to be served alongside the camembert, the airline had this response:

“We definitely still have four crackers, not three. We’ll reach out to the team to make sure the cheese to cracker ratio stays on point, well at least predictable.”

Just the smallest change to the airline’s snack service can cause uproar.

In 2015, a disappointed passenger complained that the cheese-to-cracker ratio in Koru Hour was “completely out of whack”, sharing a picture on social media of two crackers dwarfed by their cheesy toppings.

He lodged an “official complaint” with the airline on social media, describing it as cause for “national concern”. The national carrier eventually added a couple of extra crackers.

STUFF Stuff Travel sent four intrepid journos to trial the airline-planned weekends.

In January 2023, the airline was forced to suspend its Koru Hour service temporarily as a result of staff shortages at its catering partner.

At the time, Stuff political reporter Glenn McConnell said he was “gutted” on a flight from Wellington to Auckland on Wednesday when a flight attendant announced that there would be no Koru Hour.

Fortunately, going forward, Koru Hour will remain in service, while the rest of the airline’s domestic snack service is set for an overhaul.

In April, Air NZ launched a nationwide search for a selection of new snacks to serve onboard its flights, saying even the famous Cookie Time cookie was not safe from being replaced, but confirmed the much-loved oversized cheese and cracker service would remain, as well as the famous lollies offered before landing.

