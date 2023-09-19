What it’s like to fly business to Chicago when you're a gluten and dairy-free insomniac

As far as long-haul flights go, Air New Zealand’s Auckland to Chicago service is at the lengthy end of the spectrum, clocking in at 15 hours and five minutes.

That’s tough for anyone to endure but, when you’re a gluten- and dairy-free insomniac who suffers from restless legs, it’s enough to make you contemplate popping a sleeping pill and washing it down with a stiff drink the second you set foot on the plane.

The route

NZ26 to Chicago.

The plane

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The seat

Unusually for me, I was seated at the pointy end of the plane in seat 6J, which is mid-way down the middle row of the business class cabin.

When we arrived, the seat was placed upright, but the footrest was so far away I could stretch my legs out straight. I’m on the short side, but the tall bloke with the long legs a couple of seats down could too.

When the time came for lights out, the flight attendants came to make up our lie-flat “beds” for us, which involved moving the back of the seat away and pulling out a mattress stowed beneath it. Lying in the narrow space, shoulder-high walls separating me from my neighbours on either side, I felt like I was tucked up in a cosy, adult-sized cot.

Time in the air

It was meant to be 15 hours five minutes, but the captain delighted us all by saying it would actually only be about 14 hours, thanks to some helpful tailwinds. On the way back, the flight takes 16 hours and 25 minutes.

Comfort factor

Being able to stretch out your legs and lie down on a long-haul flight is a game changer. Taking my seat ahead of our 8.10pm departure, I sipped a glass of Laurent Perrier champagne as I connected to the in-flight wi-fi and completed a bit of life admin before dinner was served.

It was knocking on 11pm, by the time the three-course meal was finished, so I called over a flight attendant to make up my bed (it requires special skills) and settled in for my best night ever in the skies.

Passengers are given cups of chamomile tea and a passionflower-scented ‘sleep balm’ to help them nod off, but they weren’t quite heavy-duty enough for someone as sleep-challenged as myself.

Still, I enjoyed a relaxed six or so hours lying prone before getting up to do some work. Essentially, being in business turns what would ordinarily be an exercise in endurance into some dedicated time for R&R.

Supplied Air New Zealand flies direct to Chicago from Auckland three times a week.

The entertainment

There were plenty of new releases on offer, even for a movie buff such as myself. They included Robert De Niro comedy About My Father, Florence Pugh drama A Good Person, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse for the kids.

There were also plenty of TV shows, and a “ZENtertainment’ selection featuring meditative soundtracks and in-flight chair yoga. I started the Florence Pugh drama because I’m a big fan, and was engrossed, but, with work to do, I ran out of time to finish it. But there should be plenty of time on that nearly 16-and-a-half-hour flight back.

The amenities

Our little black amenity packs contained skincare products (specifically a harakeke seed oil and manuka hand and body cream and kawakawa balm) by New Zealand brand Aotea, a bamboo toothbrush and paste, a pen, ear plugs, and an attention-grabbing pair of striped purple Air New Zealand branded socks.

An eye mask would have been useful as well, but the cabin lights were dimmed, so light wasn’t really an issue.

Unlike in economy where you’re presented with tiny tinny earphones, the ones in business class are the biz with big earmuffs that actually enable you to hear your movie, TV show or in-flight yoga instructor.

The food

As someone with dietary restrictions, I’m used to being served up in-flight fare that tastes like it belongs in a hospital or rest home. Air New Zealand has recently refreshed its premium cabin menus, including its special meals, so this time I was in for a treat.

I did have major food envy as the flight attendants came out with “normal” meals for other passengers. The grass-fed lamb rump with a horopito rub, balsamic rosemary jus and the likes of roasted winter veggies, mushroom and parmesan risotto, and charred broccolini looked like something you’d be served in a fancy restaurant. As did the hāpuka with smoked mussels, and superfood salad.

But I did get to enjoy the same amuse bouche: Ōra King salmon tartare with tomato gel, cucumber and dill, followed by a salmon entree and chicken main with brocollini and risotto. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to eat the risotto as it wasn’t dairy free (there is no gluten- and dairy-free option among the special meals), but I’d already eaten a plate full of Mediterranean-style vegetables with pork belly in the Air New Zealand lounge.

Lorna Thornber The cheesecake looked delicious – but Lorna Thornber was forced to only stare at it due to her dietary restrictions.

I couldn’t eat the cheesecake dessert either as the flight attendant couldn’t confirm it was dairy-free, but that was probably a blessing in disguise too. But that didn’t stop me salivating as my fellow passengers were served chocolate feuilletine with chocolate sauce, lemon citrus tart with passionfruit mascarpone cream, and platters of Kiwi cheeses with relish and crackers. I’d snuck in a vegan ‘snickers’ slice from the lounge though, which was decadently divine. They should make these available on the plane.

I thought the gluten-free breakfast, consisting of a small bowl of fresh fruit, pottle of yoghurt and pre-packaged bread bun, was pretty insubstantial, until they brought out the second course: a big plate of scrambled eggs with creamy mushrooms and hash. Science has proven that our sense of taste is dulled at high altitudes, so it’s a minor miracle that it was actually pretty flavoursome.

I did get to join the other passengers in downing a banana, passionfruit and mango smoothie. Other options on the regular brunch menu included overnight oats with rhubarb and red currant compote, a breakfast quesadilla, and creamy kawakawa mushrooms on rye toast with sauteed spinach, grilled tomatoes, red onions, rocket salad and free-range streaky bacon. The waffles with blueberry, apple and chia seed compote, coconut yoghurt and vanilla syrup would have been my choice if I didn’t have special food needs.

The service

Attentive yet unobtrusive. Air New Zealand is known for its friendly cabin crew, and they didn’t disappoint. Flight attendants introduced themselves to passengers personally on arrival, were happy to share their knowledge of Chicago, and had a knack for offering you a glass of wine or cup of tea or coffee just when you needed it.

The airport experience

Chicago O’Hare is one of the world’s busiest airports, and it certainly looked that way as we headed through security. Fortunately the lines moved quickly, and we were in the arrivals area after just over an hour. My welcome to the US from the Customs officer was “why are you here?” (no hello preceded it), but he didn’t give me any grief. As far as US Customs officers go, this guy was actually pretty friendly.

The frequency

Air New Zealand flies from Auckland to Chicago non-stop three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The essentials

Economy fares start from $1097, premium economy from $2697, and business from $6402. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer travelled courtesy of Air New Zealand.