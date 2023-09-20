Traveller reveals a hilarious trick for keeping the seat next to you empty on your next flight

When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

W﻿hen you're on a flight, having the seat next to you remain unoccupied is a pretty great feeling. It doesn't always happen, but when it does, it feels like you've won the jackpot.

Well, one traveller has figured out how to make sure that seat never gets claimed. TikTok user @muscadinebloodline8 has shared a video showing the hilarious way he ﻿guarantees himself some extra space every time he flies.

He put his arm upright inside a spare hoodie, ﻿placing a hat on top of his hand, to make it look like the seat was already occupied – preventing anyone else from taking that spot.

The video has since been taken down, but has been reshared by other accounts.﻿

Of course, this hack only works on flights that have open seating policies, where passengers choose their own seats once on board, rather than having them assigned.

The trick seemed to work, as the video showed other passengers passing by that empty seat without a second glance.

Even if you're travelling on an airline with assigned seats, there are some tricks you can follow to increase your chances of sitting beside an empty one.

TikTok This man has figured out the perfect way to ensure the seat beside him remained empty.

An Aussie frequent flyer shared ﻿another tip he swears by when flying Qantas, dubbed the "T-minus 80" hack.

He explained on TikTok: "There is a thing on Qantas which you should look out for called T-80. 'T' being take off and take 80 hours off that."

So say your flight takes off at 7pm on a Friday - 80 hours before that would be ﻿11am on the Tuesday. This is when you should log on to book your seat.

"Quite often, a lot of the seats will open up that have been blocked by the airline.”

"So you can still pick a seat even if it looks like there are none available if you login in at T-minus 80.”

"You have to be quick because a lot of people who are in the game know about this, but you will get a better seat."

TikTok How far would you go to have the seat next to you remain empty?

Recently, the internet was divided over a "hack" which suggested that couples travelling together should pre-book the window and aisle seat in the same row, and hope that no one would select the middle seat between them.

However, not everyone is a fan. One commenter replied that they "typically hate when people do this.”

"The few times I've been the middle person, the couple stayed in their respective seats but talked, argued, and passed things over me. If you're going to stay in the seats you chose, you need to pretend like you don't know each other."

