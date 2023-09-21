Smuggling 20 Diet Cokes? The junk food American frequent flyers can't travel without

There's always that one snack that help us get through a long day.

Maybe it's a Diet Coke snuck into a bag before heading to the movie theatre, or a midnight snack we sneak in before bed.

I've been travelling to and from my hometown of Miami for the last three years since moving to North Carolina for college. Before taking those nonstop American Airlines or occasionally gruesome Spirit flights, I've tailored my luggage to fit the snacks I can't live without.

I always save space for my grandma's homemade tortillas and gallo pinto – a traditional Nicaraguan rice and bean dish – even if that means the occasional security checks or taking out items from my suitcases because they're over the maximum weight limits.

I've found it incredibly hard to find authentic Central American food, specifically Nicaraguan, in other states, so I value making space for food that makes home feel not as far. I usually manage to throw in some spare cookies and other chocolate baked goods in my purse to sustain me on long, exhaustive travels days.

Many travellers can relate. Whether they're hunting for edible novelties on their first trip somewhere, carrying culinary comforts from home or just loading up on a processed food fix, there's a long tradition of smuggling snacks onto aeroplanes.

We asked frequent travellers about some of the treats they pack religiously when they're away from home. These are their favourite junk foods for the road.

Diet Coke

NeONBRAND/UNSPLASH Zarin brings a suitcase full of Diet Coke.

Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin has had her system locked down for years.

Before she vacations abroad, Zarin packs the same gray, metal carry-on bag with a treasure trove of Diet Coke. She told The Washington Post that it's her way of avoiding coffee, but still getting her caffeine boost.

On a recent two-week-long trip to Europe, she packed 20 Diet Cokes in her suitcase to sustain herself for a six-day cruise ship and four-day excursion into Florence, which her daughter, Ally Shapiro, posted in a TikTok that went viral.

While there are a few alternatives in Europe, such as Coke Light and Coke Zero, nothing beats the sweetness and lack of an aftertaste she's grown used to with her prized Diet Coke. So, she adjusted her inventory to account for two sodas per day, with a few added in on the chance she's craving an extra on certain days.

"It just isn't the same the flavour – we've also debated doing a blind taste test, because I know I'll be able to spot the Diet Coke," she said in an interview.

And, to her, it's a foolproof plan.

She brings a suitcase full of Diet Coke, and as her trip goes on and her inventory wears down, she collects more space to fit the trinkets and items she buys from her travels. During her most recent trip, she used the added space to bring home aloe vera and Italian vinegars.

In the same suitcase, Zarin also brings her prized, rhinestone Yeti water bottle where she prefers to sip her Diet Cokes from, as well as a metal straw to "elevate the experience."

Vegemite

123RF Vegemite has a salty, almost meaty flavour.

Upon moving to Florence with her husband, wine consultant Sarah May Grunwald had a difficult time getting adjusted to certain aspects of the local diet.

For one, Grunwald saw that most people around her would sustain themselves on espresso and pastries for their mornings or days, which she found hard to do herself. It wasn't until she met a few Australian friends that helped her defamiliarise herself to the foods her parents, who were born in Queensland, raised her on.

The savoury Australian spread, notable from its dark brown hue, is made from leftover brewers' yeast extract, vegetables and other spice additives. It's also not for the weak, with a salty, almost meaty flavour, similar to stock.

Grunwald grew up smearing Vegemite on toast or preparing some as an afternoon snack. When she travels to the country of Georgia, where her agency is based, she said a small jar will last her months.

"I'll have it with some toast, or maybe like a glass of wine," she said. "That would be my that would be my girl dinner."

Grunwald, who was born and raised in San Diego, is also a routine hiker. She often brings Vegemite jars in her backpack when she travels to the San Bernardino Mountains.

Snickers

Andrey Rudakov/Getty Images Snickers bar is sweet, salty pick-me-up.

For travel writer Ali Wunderman, having a Snickers bar on hand is filling enough to serve as a temporary meal replacement when travel is unpredictable. Over the last decade, Wunderman has kept at least one Snickers bar on hand in her backpack.

She said she's lost count the number of travel days where she's found herself hungry and unable to find a filling meal around her, whether that's waiting for hours on an airline tarmac or stuck in transit from hotel to hotel. Even if she's not necessarily famished, a Snickers bar is sweet, salty pick-me-up, with enough sugar and calories to keep her going.

"The promise of a Snickers almost always delivers when I need it most," she said.

She hasn't necessarily had trouble finding Snickers away from the United States, especially in various hotel minibars. But there's usually that single Snickers stowed away in case she can't.

Instant coffee

Unsplash Instant coffee packets are a mainstay in Smith’s travel bags.

Without coffee, travel writer Jen Rose Smith said she falls to pieces.

"I feel pretty confident navigating most travel situations as long as I have access to sufficient caffeine," she said.

It's the reason instant coffee packets are a mainstay in her travel bags, especially in remote areas where coffee might not be easily available.

She started this routine of bringing coffee onto her travels about a decade ago in Thailand, where she spent several days at the home of a cookbook writer, where they enjoyed flights of beer, handfuls of fried grasshoppers and endless cups of coffee, as well as his own creations.

She learned that instant coffee was a personal favourite way to consume cups of joe, due to its convenience and seamless preparation method.

Instant coffee came in handy a few years ago while Smith was completing a series of backpacking trips in the Cordillera Blanca mountains, north of the Peruvian Andes.

She struggled to get her stove to work and couldn't boil water to make real coffee. She instead shook instant coffee packets in her bike water bottle.

"It was terrible, but functional," Smith said.

Skittles, jelly beans and gummy bears

Gummy bears can sometimes last days for international flights.

Travel reporter and blogger Travis Levius admits he has a sweet tooth with a scattered palate.

In the clear, plastic inventory bag that he carries with him while travelling, he usually stocks various American candies and sweets commonly found at grocery stores. His priority is usually Skittles, which he will sometimes eat by the handful after walking out of security checks.

There are also gummy bears, jelly beans and other small sweets to provide a kick throughout his busy airport travels, which can sometimes last days for international flights.

Although Skittles can be found in more than 60 countries, similar to many American-based candies, Levius feels most comfortable packing a healthy supply of sweets to avoid the risk of having to refill his supply on a trip abroad.

"It's just nice that way if you are going to an unfamiliar place that you might not know very well, to have those familiar, comfort candies that might not be readily available," he said.

It also helps when he finds himself craving sweets on exhaustive travel days. On a recent experience in LaGuardia Airport in New York, Levius was stranded at the airport for hours as his flight was delayed.

He sustained himself on those sweet treats to boost his own morale.